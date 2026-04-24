Kikkoman FY Business Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - Kikkoman (2801.T) reported fiscal year profit attributable to owners of the parent of 61.6 billion yen, down 0.1% from last yer. Basic earnings per share was 65.99 yen compared to 64.99 yen. Business profit was 79.5 billion yen, up 2.9%. For the Year Ended March 31, 2026, revenue was 745.54 billion yen, an increase of 5.2% from last year.

For the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2027, the company expects: revenue of 799.1 billion yen, business profit of 82.3 billion yen; and profit attributable to owners of the parent of 61.3 billion yen.

Kikkoman shares are trading at 1,434 yen, down 1.04%.

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