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Kikkoman FY Business Profit Rises

April 24, 2026 — 04:47 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Kikkoman (2801.T) reported fiscal year profit attributable to owners of the parent of 61.6 billion yen, down 0.1% from last yer. Basic earnings per share was 65.99 yen compared to 64.99 yen. Business profit was 79.5 billion yen, up 2.9%. For the Year Ended March 31, 2026, revenue was 745.54 billion yen, an increase of 5.2% from last year.

For the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2027, the company expects: revenue of 799.1 billion yen, business profit of 82.3 billion yen; and profit attributable to owners of the parent of 61.3 billion yen.

Kikkoman shares are trading at 1,434 yen, down 1.04%.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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