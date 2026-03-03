Kier Group H1 Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - Kier Group plc (KIE.L) reported that its first half profit before tax was up 14% to 32.6 million pounds. Basic earnings per share increased by 24% to 5.7 pence. Adjusted operating profit grew by 6.6% to 71.0 million pounds. Adjusted basic earnings per share rose by 9.2% to 9.5 pence.

On a statutory basis, group revenue increased by 2.0% to 2.01 billion pounds. Adjusted revenue increased by 2.6% to 2.03 billion pounds.

The company also announced an interim dividend of 2.6 pence per share, a 30% increase compared to the prior year.

At last close, Kier Group was trading at 235.00 pence.

