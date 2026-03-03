Markets

Kier Group H1 Profit Rises

March 03, 2026 — 02:55 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Kier Group plc (KIE.L) reported that its first half profit before tax was up 14% to 32.6 million pounds. Basic earnings per share increased by 24% to 5.7 pence. Adjusted operating profit grew by 6.6% to 71.0 million pounds. Adjusted basic earnings per share rose by 9.2% to 9.5 pence.

On a statutory basis, group revenue increased by 2.0% to 2.01 billion pounds. Adjusted revenue increased by 2.6% to 2.03 billion pounds.

The company also announced an interim dividend of 2.6 pence per share, a 30% increase compared to the prior year.

At last close, Kier Group was trading at 235.00 pence.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.