Kier Group CFO Simon Kesterton To Step Down

December 02, 2025 — 02:47 am EST

(RTTNews) - Kier Group PLC (KIE.L), a British construction, services, and property company, said on Tuesday that its Chief Financial Officer, Simon Kesterton, will step down on December 31.

Tom Hinton, currently Interim Chief Executive of Wincanton, will succeed Kesterton as CFO on January 1, 2026.

Hinton is currently Interim Chief Executive and, previously, was CFO of Wincanton, which is now a part of GXO Logistics, Inc.(GXO).

Prior to joining Wincanton, Hinton had served as CFO of Infinis Energy PLC, a generator of low-carbon power.

