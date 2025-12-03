Markets

Kier Gets Two Early Contractor Involvement Contracts From Southern

December 03, 2025 — 06:03 am EST

(RTTNews) - Kier (KIE.L) said it has secured another two Early Contractor Involvement contracts from Southern Water. The first of the new awards is a 19.9 million pounds contract which includes early-stage design and development for six wastewater treatment sites. The second is a 24.5 million pounds contract covering another six wastewater treatment sites.

Andy Beech, framework director at Kier Natural Resources, Nuclear & Networks, said: "These awards represent another important step in our partnership with Southern Water at the start of AMP8."

