Kids Are Going Crazy for This Adorable Toy Found at Costco

When I was a kid, everyone seemed to want to get their hands on Beanie Babies. I had friends who collected them obsessively. And many of my friends still have those Beanie Babies -- either to pass along to their children or potentially convert to cash.

But while kids today may not be clamoring for Beanie Babies, there's another hot toy that seems to have lured them in -- Squishmallows. If you're not familiar with Squishmallows, imagine a squishy toy that's sort of a hybrid of a pillow and doll. Squishmallows come in different shapes and sizes, and they can really serve as the ultimate comfort toy due to their squeezable nature.

Heck, I even know some adults who love Squishmallows. A friend of mine uses one as a body pillow to help her sleep at night.

Meanwhile, you can find Squishmallows at a host of retailers. But you may want to keep an eye for them the next time you visit your local Costco.

A toy that can put a smile on any child's face

When my 8-year-old daughters were gifted Squishmallows this past holiday season, they pretty much squealed with delight. So if you have a special event, like a birthday, coming up, you may want to add Squishmallows to your shopping list.

Now, you can find Squishmallows online at Costco, and there's a nice variety to choose from. But if you want to keep your credit card tab to a minimum, you may want to see what prices your local store has to offer.

Right now, for example, Costco is selling a 16-inch Squishmallow online for $14.99 -- and that's if you buy two. But the last time I saw these at my local Costco, which was in late 2022, they were just $13.99.

Clearly, the extra $1 isn't going to make or break your savings account. But you might as well do what you can to spend less.

Is Costco the best place to buy Squishmallows?

It might be, but it's always good to do your research, especially if you're looking to buy Squishmallows for multiple kids in your life (or adults -- no one's judging). Right now, Amazon, for example, has different 16-inch Squishmallows available for almost $28 or more. So clearly, Costco has the much better deal.

Target's prices, meanwhile, are a little more competitive. There, the price point seems to be $19.99 and up for 16-inch Squishmallows. But that's still not quite as low as Costco's offer.

That said, Costco's Squishmallow stock may be more limited. So if you're seeking out a particular Squishmallow, you may need to look outside of Costco.

Will the Squishmallow fad fizzle out?

Probably. That's just how fads work. But remember, you're probably not buying a Squishmallow as a collector's item that will one day make you rich. Rather, you're buying it as a gift for someone to make them happy. So whether Squishmallows retain their popularity or not, you have a prime opportunity to put a smile on someone's face -- and give them a gift they're likely to really get excited about.

