Kickstand Ventures Exits Half Its BulletShares 2026 Position Ahead of December Shutdown

Key Points

Kickstand Ventures, LLC sold 472,534 shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF; estimated trade value of $9.24 million based on quarterly average price.

Quarter-end position value declined by $9.27 million, reflecting both trading and market price changes during the period.

Transaction represented a 1.95% change in 13F reportable assets under management.

Post-sale stake: 354,908 shares valued at $6.93 million.

The position now represents 1.46% of fund AUM, which places it outside the fund's top five holdings.

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On May 5, 2026, Kickstand Ventures, LLC filed with the SEC to report the sale of 472,534 shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ), an estimated $9.24 million transaction based on quarterly average pricing.

What happened

According to a May 5, 2026, SEC filing, Kickstand Ventures, LLC reduced its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 472,534 shares. The estimated value of the shares sold was $9.24 million based on the average closing price between January 1 and March 31, 2026. The fund’s BSCQ position was valued at $6.93 million at quarter-end, down from the previous filing.

What else to know

Kickstand Ventures, LLC executed a sell, bringing its BSCQ position to 1.46% of 13F reportable assets under management.

Top holdings after the filing: NYSEMKT:SPLG: $63.39 million (13.3% of AUM) NYSEMKT:VOO: $45.82 million (9.6% of AUM) NYSEMKT:JCPB: $24.02 million (5.1% of AUM) NYSEMKT:SCHF: $18.42 million (3.9% of AUM) NYSEMKT:MGV: $17.69 million (3.7% of AUM)

As of May 4, 2026, BSCQ shares were priced at $19.55, up 4.7% over the past year but underperforming the S&P 500 by 22 percentage points.

The position was previously 3.4% of the fund's AUM as of the prior quarter.

BSCQ’s annualized dividend yield stood at 4.13% as of May 5, 2026.

The position is now outside the fund’s top five holdings, with a total of 130 reportable positions held by the fund.

ETF overview

Metric Value AUM $4.02 billion Dividend yield 4.13% Price (as of market close May 4, 2026) $19.55 1-year total return 4.66%

ETF snapshot

Investment strategy targets U.S. dollar-denominated investment grade corporate bonds maturing in 2026, aiming to provide predictable income and principal return at maturity.

Portfolio is composed of a diversified selection of investment grade corporate bonds, constructed using a sampling methodology to closely track the Invesco BulletShares Corporate Bond 2026 Index.

Operates as a passively managed ETF with a fixed maturity date and monthly rebalancing, offering investors a transparent, cost-effective alternative to individual bond ladders.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF offers institutional and individual investors targeted exposure to investment grade corporate bonds maturing in 2026, combining the benefits of bond laddering with the liquidity and transparency of an ETF structure. The fund's strategy is designed to deliver a defined maturity profile and consistent income until termination in December 2026. Its competitive edge lies in its efficient portfolio construction, monthly rebalancing, and ability to provide a diversified, low-cost solution for fixed income allocation within a single security.

What this transaction means for investors

Kickstand sold more than half its BulletShares 2026 stake this quarter, likely rotating into cash or longer-dated bonds as the fund approaches its December shutdown. With only seven months left until liquidation, many investors holding these target-maturity funds are making exit decisions now rather than waiting.

The 2026 vintage is one of the most popular BulletShares funds, managing around $4 billion across investment-grade corporate bonds that all mature this year. The fund works like a bond ladder: It buys corporate bonds that all come due in the same year, collects interest along the way, then closes shop and returns your money when the bonds mature. As bonds come due throughout 2026, the fund replaces them with cash instead of buying new bonds, which steadily lowers the yield.

This appeals to conservative investors who want bond-like income with a known end date but don't want to buy individual bonds themselves. If you're building a bond ladder or saving for a specific expense in late 2026, these funds provide diversification across hundreds of companies in a single ETF.

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Sara Appino has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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