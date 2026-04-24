Kia Q1 Earnings Decline

(RTTNews) - Kia Corp. (000270.KS), a South Korean automobile manufacturer, on Friday reported its first quarter net income declined compared with the previous year.

For the first quarter, net income attributable to shareholders of the parent company declined KRW 1.83 trillion from KRW 2.39 trillion in the previous year.

Operating income declined to KRW 2.21 trillion from KRW 3.01 trillion in the prior year.

Sales increased to KRW 29.50 trillion from KRW 28.01 trillion in the previous year.

Kia Corp is currently trading 3.03% lesser at KRW 153,600 on the Korea Stock Exchange.

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