Markets

Ki Corp. And Public Storage Boost Bid For Abacus Storage King To A$1.65/shr

July 13, 2025 — 09:10 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Ki Corporation and Public Storage (PSA) announced a revised non-binding indicative offer to acquire Abacus Storage King (ASK.AX) for cash consideration of A$1.65 per stapled security. The Consortium and Abacus Storage King have agreed to proceed with due diligence based on the revised terms.

Ki Corporation and Public Storage said that their discussions with Abacus Storage King are preliminary in nature and any transaction would be subject to processes for acquisition of widely held entities under Australian law, including securityholder approval. There is no assurance the parties will reach a definitive agreement or consummate a transaction or that if such an agreement is reached, it will be on terms similar to those set forth herein.

In a separate press release, Abacus Storage King confirmed that it has received a revised proposal from the consortium. The revised proposal represents a about 15% increase on the Consortium's initial proposal.

The revised proposal remains subject to a number of conditions. This includes regulatory approvals from FIRB and the New Zealand Overseas Investment Office and receipt by the Consortium of certain tax rulings.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

PSA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.