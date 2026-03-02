KHNGY or CHRW: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?

Investors interested in stocks from the Transportation - Services sector have probably already heard of Kuehne & Nagel International Ag (KHNGY) and C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW). But which of these two stocks is more attractive to value investors? We'll need to take a closer look to find out.

We have found that the best way to discover great value opportunities is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with a great grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The Zacks Rank favors stocks with strong earnings estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight companies with specific traits.

Currently, Kuehne & Nagel International Ag has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), while C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold). The Zacks Rank favors stocks that have recently seen positive revisions to their earnings estimates, so investors should rest assured that KHNGY has an improving earnings outlook. But this is only part of the picture for value investors.

Value investors are also interested in a number of tried-and-true valuation metrics that help show when a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.

The Style Score Value grade factors in a variety of key fundamental metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a number of other key stats that are commonly used by value investors.

KHNGY currently has a forward P/E ratio of 25.10, while CHRW has a forward P/E of 31.37. We also note that KHNGY has a PEG ratio of 1.37. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. CHRW currently has a PEG ratio of 1.95.

Another notable valuation metric for KHNGY is its P/B ratio of 10.66. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. By comparison, CHRW has a P/B of 11.86.

These are just a few of the metrics contributing to KHNGY's Value grade of B and CHRW's Value grade of D.

KHNGY has seen stronger estimate revision activity and sports more attractive valuation metrics than CHRW, so it seems like value investors will conclude that KHNGY is the superior option right now.

