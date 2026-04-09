KGRN Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of the KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index ETF (Symbol: KGRN) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $28.48, changing hands as low as $28.13 per share. KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index shares are currently trading down about 1.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of KGRN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, KGRN's low point in its 52 week range is $23.055 per share, with $32.9494 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $28.44.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

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