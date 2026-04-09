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KGRN

KGRN Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

April 09, 2026 — 04:32 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

In trading on Thursday, shares of the KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index ETF (Symbol: KGRN) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $28.48, changing hands as low as $28.13 per share. KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index shares are currently trading down about 1.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of KGRN shares, versus its 200 day moving average: KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index 200 Day Moving Average Chart

Looking at the chart above, KGRN's low point in its 52 week range is $23.055 per share, with $32.9494 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $28.44.

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Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:
 Analyst Actions
 Institutional Holders of DBEF
 Top High Dividend Yield Stocks

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Analyst Actions-> Institutional Holders of DBEF-> Top High Dividend Yield Stocks-> More articles by this source->

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