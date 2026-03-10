KGI Securities Initiates Coverage of Lowe's Companies (LOW) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 10, 2026, KGI Securities initiated coverage of Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.04% Upside

As of February 25, 2026, the average one-year price target for Lowe's Companies is $288.90/share. The forecasts range from a low of $221.19 to a high of $341.25. The average price target represents an increase of 15.04% from its latest reported closing price of $251.12 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Lowe's Companies is 101,023MM, an increase of 17.08%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 20.66, an increase of 27.05% from the prior forecast.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3,049 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lowe's Companies. This is an decrease of 720 owner(s) or 19.10% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LOW is 0.40%, an increase of 11.00%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.76% to 454,200K shares. The put/call ratio of LOW is 1.25, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 36,066K shares representing 6.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 37,607K shares , representing a decrease of 4.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LOW by 89.44% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 13,327K shares representing 2.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,439K shares , representing an increase of 6.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LOW by 0.49% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 9,324K shares representing 1.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,885K shares , representing a decrease of 6.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LOW by 7.57% over the last quarter.

Wells Fargo holds 8,975K shares representing 1.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,169K shares , representing a decrease of 13.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LOW by 18.87% over the last quarter.

Norges Bank holds 8,267K shares representing 1.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

