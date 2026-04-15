KGC Soars 126% in a Year: Is This the Right Time to Buy the Stock?

Kinross Gold Corporation’s KGC shares have surged 126.3% in the past year, thanks to a record-setting upswing in gold prices and its solid earnings performance, driven by higher realized prices and strong operating performance. KGC has outperformed the Zacks Mining – Gold industry’s growth of 81.2% and the S&P 500’s rise of 34.6%. Its gold mining peers, Barrick Mining Corporation B, Newmont Corporation NEM and Agnico Eagle Mines Limited AEM, have rallied 112.2%, 113.3% and 79.5%, respectively, over the same period.

KGC’s One-year Price Performance

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Technical indicators show that KGC has been trading above the 200-day simple moving average (SMA) since March 6, 2024. It broke above its 50-day SMA on April 8, 2026, driven by a spike in gold prices after the United States and Iran agreed to a two-week ceasefire. The 50-day SMA continues to read higher than the 200-day SMA, indicating a bullish trend.

Kinross Trades Above 50-Day SMA

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Let’s take a look at KGC’s fundamentals to better analyze how to play the stock.

Development Projects to Underpin KGC’s Production Growth

Kinross has a strong production profile and boasts a promising pipeline of exploration and development projects. Its key development projects and exploration programs remain on track. These projects are expected to boost production and cash flow, and deliver significant value. The successful execution of these projects will position the company for a new wave of low-cost, long-life production.



KGC, in January 2026, said that it is progressing with the construction of three organic growth projects to expand its U.S. portfolio. This is aimed at extending mine life and cost optimization. The projects are Round Mountain Phase X and Bald Mountain Redbird 2 in Nevada, and the Kettle River–Curlew project in Washington.



Together, the projects are expected to contribute significantly to Kinross’ U.S. production profile and add a strong value proposition with a combined Internal Rate of Return (IRR) of 59% and a combined incremental post-tax Net Present Value (NPV) of $4.3 billion. They are expected to contribute 3 million ounces of life-of-mine production to KGC’s portfolio, adding grades and mine lives. Kinross Gold is planning to self-fund three growth projects entirely from operating cash flows, reflecting its disciplined strategy.



Tasiast and Paracatu, the company’s two biggest assets, remain the key contributors to cash flow generation and production. Tasiast is the highest-margin asset within its portfolio, with a consistently strong performance. Paracatu continues to deliver a solid performance, with fourth-quarter 2025 production rising 25% year over year on higher grades. La Coipa also saw a strong fourth quarter on increased mill throughput. KGC completed the commissioning of its Manh Choh project and commenced production during the third quarter of 2024, leading to a substantial increase in higher-grade production at the Fort Knox operation.

Kinross’ Strong Financial Health Backs Capital Allocation

KGC has strong liquidity of $3.5 billion and generates substantial cash flows, which allows it to finance its development projects, pay down debt and drive shareholder value. Kinross reactivated its share buyback program in April 2025. It completed a $600 million share repurchase program as of Dec. 31, 2025. KGC generated a record free cash flow of roughly $2.5 billion last year. It returned $752.4 million to its shareholders through dividends and buybacks in 2025, ending the year with about $1 billion in net cash.



In 2025, the company repaid $700 million of debt. With $1.7 billion in available credit (as of Dec. 31, 2025) and no debt maturities until 2033, Kinross is well-positioned to support growth while strengthening its balance sheet and delivering shareholder value.



KGC’s board has approved a 14% increase to its quarterly dividend, amounting to 16 cents per share on an annualized basis. Kinross is targeting to return 40% of its free cash flow through share buybacks and dividends in 2026. KGC offers a dividend yield of 0.5% at the current stock price. It has a payout ratio of 8%.

Favorable Gold Prices to Drive KGC’s Margins and Cash Flow

Elevated gold prices should boost KGC’s profitability and drive cash flow generation. Gold prices shot up to record highs in 2025, ending the year with a 65% gain, largely attributable to aggressive trade policies, aggressive central bank purchases and geopolitical tensions.

Gold entered 2026 with a stronger momentum. U.S.-Iran tensions, a weaker U.S. dollar and concerns over the independence of the Federal Reserve fueled the spike in bullion to record levels, with prices soaring to a fresh high of nearly $5,600 per ounce in late January. This was followed by a brief pullback to below $4,900 per ounce due to aggressive profit-booking and a rebound in the U.S. dollar.



Bullion strengthened again, surging past $5,400 per ounce on March 2, as safe-haven demand spiked, following joint U.S.-Israel strikes on Iran. Gold prices have since retreated from those levels amid a stronger U.S. dollar and inflation fears tied to a spike in oil prices. The Fed’s hawkish tone further weighed on gold prices. These factors dragged bullion to below $4,500 per ounce in late March.



Gold prices have been volatile lately, swinging between gains and losses as President Donald Trump’s shifting rhetoric on the Iran war unsettled markets. Gold surged to near $4,800 per ounce last week after the announcement of a pause in the Iran war, leading to oil prices crashing and easing inflation worries. The U.S. dollar also hit a four-week low following the announcement. This was followed by another brief pullback on inflation concerns following failed U.S.-Iran ceasefire talks and the announcement of a U.S. naval blockade of the Strait of Hormuz. Gold prices are again gaining ground, surpassing $4,800 per ounce as oil prices drop on renewed U.S.-Iran truce talk hopes.

Higher Production Costs a Drag on KGC’s Margins

Kinross is exposed to headwinds from higher production costs. It saw fourth-quarter attributable all-in-sustaining costs (AISC) of $1,825 per ounce, marking a 21% increase from the year-ago quarter and a rise from $1,622 in the prior quarter. For full-year 2025, Kinross’ AISC was $1,571, up from $1,388 in 2024. Kinross expects AISC to be $1,730 per ounce (+/-5%) in 2026, indicating a year-over-year increase partly due to inflationary impacts.

Positive Analyst Sentiment for KGC Stock

Earnings estimates for KGC have been rising over the past 60 days, reflecting analysts’ optimism. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 and 2027 has been revised upward over the same time frame.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 earnings is currently pegged at $2.76, suggesting year-over-year growth of 50%. Earnings are also expected to register roughly 0.7% growth in 2027.

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A Look at Kinross Stock’s Valuation

Kinross is currently trading at a forward 12-month earnings multiple of 12.3, a modest 1.6% discount to the peer group average of 12.5X. KGC is trading at a discount to Newmont and Agnico Eagle and at a premium to Barrick Mining. Kinross Gold, Barrick Mining and Newmont have a Value Score of B each, while Agnico Eagle carries a Value Score of D.

KGC’s P/E F12M Vs. Industry, B, NEM & AEM

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How Should Investors Play the KGC Stock?

Kinross boasts a robust development pipeline and a healthy financial position. Upward revisions in earnings estimates and an appealing valuation further strengthen its investment case. The company continues to deliver solid financial results while prioritizing shareholder returns, supported by strong free cash flow generation and rapid deleveraging amid favorable gold prices. However, elevated production costs remain a concern. Retaining this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock will be prudent for investors who already own it.



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Newmont Corporation (NEM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.