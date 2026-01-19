KGC Progresses With Three Organic Growth Projects in the US

Kinross Gold Corporation KGC has announced it is progressing with the construction of three organic growth projects to expand its United States portfolio. This is aimed at extending mine life and cost optimization.

The projects are Round Mountain Phase X and Bald Mountain Redbird 2 in Nevada, and the Kettle River–Curlew project in Washington. Together, these projects are expected to contribute significantly to Kinross’ U.S. production profile and add a strong value proposition with a combined Internal Rate of Return (IRR) of 55% and a combined incremental post-tax Net Present Value (NPV) of $4.1 billion. These projects are expected to contribute 3 million ounces of life-of-mine production to KGC’s portfolio, adding grades and mine lives.

Round Mountain Phase X is projected to add 1.4 million gold equivalent ounces (Au eq. oz.) to the life-of-mine production at Round Mountain. It will further add prospects as the drilling has already disclosed mineralization close to and deeper than the known deposit.

The Kettle River mill is being restarted to process high-grade mineralization from the Curlew underground deposit. The project is expected to produce roughly 100,000 gold ounces (Au oz.) per year for the first five full years, with an initial 11-year mine life. It is expected to initiate production in 2028. The Bald Mountain Redbird 2 and five satellite pits are projected to add 643,000 Au oz. of production, with approximately 155,000 Au oz. expected per year, extending mine life to early 2032.

Kinross Gold is planning to self-fund three growth projects entirely from operating cash flows, reflecting its disciplined strategy. In 2025, the company repaid $700 million of debt and returned more than $750 million to shareholders through dividends and buybacks, ending the year with about $1 billion in net cash. With $1.6 billion in available credit (as of Sept. 30, 2025) and no debt maturities until 2033, Kinross is positioned to support growth while strengthening its balance sheet and delivering shareholder value.

KGC’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

KGC currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Some other top-ranked stocks in the Basic Materials space are Agnico Eagle Mines Limited AEM, Albemarle Corporation ALB and Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. ASM.

You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AEM’s 2025 earnings is pegged at $7.93 per share, indicating a rise of 87.47% year over year. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with an average surprise of 11.63%. AEM’s shares have gained 132.3% over the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ALB’s 2025 earnings is pinned at a loss of $1.10 per share, indicating a 53% year-over-year increase. Its shares have surged 67.3% over the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ASM’s 2025 earnings is pinned at 17 cents per share, indicating a 13.33% year-over-year increase. ASM’s shares have gained 540% over the past year.

