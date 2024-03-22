KFY Ex-Dividend Reminder - 3/26/24

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 3/26/24, Korn Ferry (Symbol: KFY) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.33, payable on 4/15/24. As a percentage of KFY's recent stock price of $65.40, this dividend works out to approximately 0.50%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from KFY is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 2.02% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of KFY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, KFY's low point in its 52 week range is $44.45 per share, with $69.69 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $65.42.

In Friday trading, Korn Ferry shares are currently up about 1.6% on the day.

