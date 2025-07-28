Kforce Posts 6% Revenue Drop in Q2

Key Points - GAAP revenue for Q2 2025 was slightly above estimates, while GAAP earnings per share came in just below expectations.

- The Technology segment, which contributes most of the company's revenue, stabilized quarter over quarter, but remained weaker than last year.

- The company continued its quarterly dividend at $0.39 per share, while free cash flow and GAAP earnings declined compared to the prior year.

Kforce (NYSE:KFRC), a U.S.-focused technology staffing and solutions firm, released its second quarter results on July 28, 2025, covering the three months ending June 30. The company reported GAAP earnings per share of $0.59, GAAP EPS was slightly below the estimated $0.59, and GAAP revenue of $334.3 million, slightly ahead of GAAP estimates by $0.15 million. Compared to the same period last year, both GAAP revenue and earnings declined, with revenue dropping 6.2% year over year and EPS down 21.3% year over year. Despite these year-over-year decreases, operating margins and expenses improved versus the previous quarter, reflecting tighter cost controls. Management described the results as consistent with expectations, highlighting steady operational execution in a still-uncertain environment.

Metric Q2 2025 Q2 2025 Estimate Q2 2024 Y/Y Change EPS (GAAP) $0.59 $0.59 $0.75 (21.3%) Revenue (GAAP) $334.3 million $334.15 million $356.3 million (6.2%) Operating Margin 4.5% 5.5% (1.0 pp) Gross Profit Margin 27.1% 27.8% (0.7 pp) Adjusted EBITDA $19.9 million $24.8 million (19.7%)

Business Overview and Strategic Focus

Kforce is a staffing and professional services company that specializes in technology and finance and accounting roles for large enterprises. Most of its revenue comes from placing technology professionals in temporary roles at U.S.-based clients. The company has steadily shifted its business to focus more on technology staffing, which now accounts for approximately 92% of revenue as of fiscal year 2024.

Over recent years, Kforce has emphasized strategic investments in operational transformation. The company has invested in cloud technologies, launched a development center in Pune, India to support offshore and nearshore delivery models, and targeted market share expansion in U.S. technology staffing. Key success factors include maintaining gross profit margins, growing the technology segment, investing in digital transformation, and regulatory compliance. Kforce now positions itself as a partner able to offer traditional staffing and higher-value consulting solutions.

Quarterly Developments and Segment Performance

During the quarter, Kforce's revenue and earnings moved sideways relative to earlier expectations but fell short of last year's results. Technology Flex revenue, the company's main line of business, was $307.8 million, up 1.8% from the prior quarter but down 5.0 % from the previous year. That sequential growth in Technology Flex revenue points to stabilization after earlier softness in technology spending, though the year-ago comparison remains negative.

Finance and Accounting Flex revenue was $20.6 million, rising 2.1% from the previous quarter but falling 16.8% year over year. Results in the Direct Hire segment, which focuses on permanent placements, remained soft with revenue at $5.9 million and placement volumes down by more than 25 % from the prior quarter.

The company held its gross profit margin at 27.1%, up slightly from the previous quarter, reflecting effective expense management and temporary improvement following the payroll tax reset at the start of Q1 2025. Operating margin also improved to 4.5% (GAAP), benefiting from lower selling, general, and administrative expenses as a share of revenue, which came in at 22.2%. However, on a year-over-year basis, all major GAAP profitability metrics declined, including adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP), which was $19.9 million versus $24.8 million for Q2 2024.

Kforce continued to progress on its key investment programs, notably Workday, a cloud-based enterprise resource planning (ERP) system, set for completion in the first quarter of 2026. The India development center, which became operational in January 2025, won early project contracts and is performing as planned. Management sees no direct material financial gain from these initiatives yet. The company noted that health care costs, which affected margins in Q4 2024 and Q1 2025, were driven by higher claim severity rather than volume.

Kforce’s dividend policy also remained steady. The quarterly dividend was held at $0.39 per share. The company returned $17.4 million to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases during Q2 2025, and ended the quarter with $2.47 million in cash and $70.0 million in long-term debt. Operating cash flow and free cash flow both declined substantially year over year for the first six months of 2025, with free cash flow (non-GAAP) for the first half of 2025 at $10.3 million, compared to $29.1 million in the first six months of 2024.

Looking Ahead: Guidance and Investor Focus

For Q3 2025, management projected GAAP revenue between $324 million and $332 million and GAAP earnings per share of $0.53 to $0.61, with both midpoints below the GAAP results just reported. Management attributed the short-term softness to specific client decisions at quarter end, not to a worsening demand environment.

Management’s outlook remains cautious. Investors may want to watch for signs of recovery in the Finance and Accounting segment, as well as how much margin stability can be maintained during a period of lower revenue. Continued investment in digital transformation and offshore delivery, along with efforts to regain free cash flow strength, will remain important markers for future quarters. The quarterly dividend was maintained at $0.39 per share.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

