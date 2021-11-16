Markets
KFC Unveils Quick Pick-Up To Avoid Waiting For Fried Chicken

(RTTNews) - Kentucky Fried Chicken has introduced Quick Pick-Up, the fastest way to get its fried chicken without waiting in line. For this, customers need to place an order for Quick Pick-Up on the KFC app or KFC.com. The order will be ready, and waiting for the customer on KFC's new Quick Pick-Up shelf at a local KFC restaurant. The offer is valid with $5+ purchase.

For a limited time, now through December 27, customers will also get access to limited offers on KFC.com and the KFC app.

The chicken restaurant chain KFC Corporation is a subsidiary of Yum! Brands, Inc.

