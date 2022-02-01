Markets
YUM

KFC, Pillow Pets Partner To Create KFC Chicken Sandwich Snuggler

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - KFC and Pillow Pets have partnered to create the KFC Chicken Sandwich Snuggler - a limited-edition larger-than-life chicken sandwich pillow.

Starting Tuesday, people can order the KFC Chicken Sandwich Snuggler exclusively on PillowPets.com for $99.99 while supplies last, KFC said in a statement.

KFC has created a giant, nearly three-foot KFC Chicken Sandwich stuffed pillow plushie.

Pillow Pets is known for creating fun and functional stuffed companions made of super soft plush fabrics that bring a sense of comfort and nostalgia to all age groups, and the KFC Chicken Sandwich Snuggler is no exception.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

YUM

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular