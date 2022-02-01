KFC, Pillow Pets Partner To Create KFC Chicken Sandwich Snuggler

(RTTNews) - KFC and Pillow Pets have partnered to create the KFC Chicken Sandwich Snuggler - a limited-edition larger-than-life chicken sandwich pillow.

Starting Tuesday, people can order the KFC Chicken Sandwich Snuggler exclusively on PillowPets.com for $99.99 while supplies last, KFC said in a statement.

KFC has created a giant, nearly three-foot KFC Chicken Sandwich stuffed pillow plushie.

Pillow Pets is known for creating fun and functional stuffed companions made of super soft plush fabrics that bring a sense of comfort and nostalgia to all age groups, and the KFC Chicken Sandwich Snuggler is no exception.

