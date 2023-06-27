News & Insights

KFC Launches New Ultimate BBQ Fried Chicken Sandwich

June 27, 2023 — 04:04 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews

(RTTNews) - With the Fourth of July just around the corner, KFC has introduced its new Ultimate BBQ Fried Chicken Sandwich, which will be available for limited time.

KFC's Ultimate BBQ Fried Chicken Sandwich, which was test launched in Tampa, Florida in February, will be available nationwide beginning July 3, but only for a limited time.

The sandwich includes an Extra Crispy 100% white meat filet topped with hickory smoked bacon, KFC's signature honey BBQ Sauce, fried onions, melted cheese and pickles and is served on a brioche bun.

"With the best tastes of summer and our finger-lickin' good fried chicken between two buttery brioche buns, the Ultimate BBQ Fried Chicken Sandwich is an invitation to savor every last joyful 'bite' of summer. It's a BBQ in every bite!" said Nick Chavez, CMO, KFC U.S.

KFC customers also have a chance to win a trip to Aruba.

Customers who place an online order for KFC's Ultimate BBQ sandwich from July 3 to August 13 order the new sandwich via the KFC app or KFC.com will get an email featuring a link to the Ultimate Summer Getaway Giveaway, which offers four days and three nights in Aruba for the winner and a guest.

Additionally, up to 500 other winners will be selected to receive a free year-long premium membership to Going.com, a travel site that has partnered with KFC to offer the prize.

KFC is also launching a new Blackberry Lemonade this summer.

