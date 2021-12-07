KFC Brings Back 11 Herbs & Spices Firelog

(RTTNews) - For the fourth year in a row, KFC (YUM) is offering to its customers its famous 11 Herbs & Spices Firelog. The firelog has been made in collaboration with Enviro-Log and is available exclusively on the Walmart website for $15.88

The company said in a statement that the 2021 edition features new special packaging and an enhanced extra crispy scent to fill the buyer's home with the aroma of KFC's world-famous fried chicken.

Along with the 11 Herbs & Spices Firelog, buyers will also get a chance to win a cabin getaway for eight people at the Kentucky Fried Chicken Firelog Cabin. All they need to do is scan a QR code at the back of the log's packaging.

The cabin is located in a 200-acre area in a protected nature reserve in Kentucky. The 7,000 square foot, three-story cabin can house up to eight people for at least three days and two nights. The cabin has four bedrooms, a theatre room with a bar, an outdoor kitchen, pool and hot tub.

The main highlight of the cabin is that it has been set up with KFC-themed items. The outdoor fire pit will be filled with KC 11 Herbs and Spices Firelogs and the home stay is also inclusive of a dinner with popular KFC menu items made by KFC's head chef, Chris Scott.

