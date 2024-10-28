News & Insights

Kezar Life Sciences Announces One-for-ten Reverse Stock Split

October 28, 2024 — 09:09 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (KZR), a clinical-stage biotechnology company, Monday announced one-for-ten reverse stock split.

This reverse stock split is to regain compliance with the minimum bid price requirement of $1.00 per share for continued listing on The Nasdaq Capital Market.

The company's shares will trade on a post-split basis beginning on October 30.

