Keywords Studios AGM Concludes with Full Approval

May 24, 2024 — 07:47 am EDT

Keywords Studios (GB:KWS) has released an update.

Keywords Studios PLC successfully held its 2024 Annual General Meeting, where all proposed resolutions were approved by shareholders, including the re-election of directors, auditors’ appointments, and the authorization of share allotments and buybacks. The meeting took place in London with significant participation by proxy voters, indicating robust engagement and support from the company’s investor base. The company continues to strengthen its global presence in the creative and technology services sector for the video games and entertainment industries.

