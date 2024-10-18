Keywords Studios To Acquire Certain Affinity

(RTTNews) - Keywords Studios plc (KYYWF) said that it has entered into an agreement to acquire Certain Affinity Inc., a leading US-based game development studio.

As per the terms of the acquisition, consideration will comprise an upfront and earn-out component and is expected to fall within the Group's targeted valuation range. The upfront consideration will be paid in cash and funded from the Group's existing revolving credit facility.

Certain Affinity was founded in 2006, focused primarily on providing high-end co-development services on AAA multiplayer titles. It employs over 180 people in the US and Canada, anchored out of their offices in Austin, Texas, and Toronto, Ontario.

Certain Affinity's Founder and CEO Max Hoberman and his management team, including President & COO Paul Sams, will continue to lead the business post-acquisition, Keywords Studios said.

