Keyways Advisors Can Leverage AI to Grow Their Business

February 06, 2025 — 06:10 am EST

Artificial intelligence is rapidly transforming industries, with 77% of companies already integrating it and experts predicting a $15.7 trillion economic impact by 2030. Financial advisors are increasingly leveraging AI to enhance efficiency, with 92% already implementing it and 80% using it to automate routine tasks. 

 

AI applications in finance include real-time meeting transcription, automated document management, and intelligent client communication to streamline workflows and improve client interactions. 

 

Marketing strategies are also benefiting, as AI enables precise audience segmentation, personalized outreach, and predictive analytics to optimize campaigns. Additionally, AI enhances compliance by securely managing records, tracking version histories, and automating retention efforts. 

Finsum: As AI continues to evolve, financial advisors who embrace its capabilities will gain a competitive edge in a rapidly digitizing landscape.

