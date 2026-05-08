Keystone Makes a $8.2 Million Bet on Defense With New IDEF Position

Key Points

Keystone Financial Services initiated a new position in IDEF by acquiring 235,248 shares during Q1 2026, with an estimated transaction value of approximately $8.2 million.

The new position represents approximately 2.4% of Keystone's reportable U.S. equity assets under management (AUM) as of March 31, 2026, placing it outside the fund's top five holdings.

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What happened

According to a recent SEC filing, Keystone Financial Services established a new position in the iShares Defense Industrials Active ETF (NASDAQ:IDEF), purchasing 235,248 shares during the first quarter of 2026. Based on quarterly average pricing, the estimated transaction value was approximately $8.2 million.

What else to know

This was a brand-new position for Keystone, representing roughly 2.4% of its reportable AUM as of March 31, 2026.

Top five holdings after the filing: NYSE: IVV: $36.3 million (10.7% of AUM) NYSE: IVE: $25.9 million (7.6% of AUM) NYSE: IVW: $22.8 million (6.7% of AUM) NASDAQ: IUSB: $22.8 million (6.7% of AUM) NYSE: DYNF: $22.1 million (6.5% of AUM)

As of May 7, 2026, IDEF shares were trading at $32.97.

IDEF was launched on May 19, 2025, so it does not have a one-year return on record.

The fund is up about 10% year-to-date -- outperforming the S&P 500 by roughly 3 percentage points, while underperforming its Industrials category benchmark by about 3 percentage points.

ETF overview

Metric Value AUM $3.6 billion Dividend yield 0.16% Expense ratio 0.55% YTD return (as of 5/7/26) 10.13%

ETF snapshot

The iShares Defense Industrials Active ETF is an actively managed fund that gives investors focused, curated exposure to companies operating in the defense and industrial sectors. Unlike passive index funds, IDEF's managers make active decisions about which securities to hold -- identifying opportunities and managing risk across two industries that sit at the intersection of national security and economic infrastructure.

What this transaction means for investors

Defense spending has been a notable bright spot in an otherwise uncertain market environment, with governments around the world -- including the U.S. -- committing to higher military budgets in response to ongoing geopolitical tensions. That tailwind has helped defense-oriented funds like IDEF gain traction with investors since its launch less than a year ago.

What's particularly interesting about this transaction is that it's a brand-new position for Keystone -- which tends to carry more signal than topping off an existing position. Keystone’s $8.2 million buy is a deliberate decision to add exposure to this corner of the market. At roughly 2.4% of AUM, it's also a meaningful allocation, though still a supporting player relative to Keystone's largest holdings in broad index ETFs.

For everyday investors curious about the defense sector, IDEF offers one way to access it through an active management lens. The fund's 10% year-to-date gain is encouraging, though it's worth noting IDEF is still less than a year old -- so investors should weigh that short track record accordingly. The 0.55% expense ratio is reasonable for an actively managed product, but it may be worth comparing against lower-cost passive alternatives like the iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEMKT:ITA) for investors primarily focused on cost efficiency.

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Andy Gould has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.