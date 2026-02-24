Keystone Financial Loads Up on This Free Cash Flow ETF

Key Points

Keystone added 269,496 shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF; estimated trade size was $10.34 million based on quarterly average price.

Quarter-end position value rose by $13.75 million, reflecting both the share increase and stock price movement.

Transaction represented a 0.76% change in 13F reportable AUM.

Keystone now holds 1,047,375 shares valued at $41.25 million as of December 31, 2025.

The stake represents 3.05% of Keystone's 13F AUM, placing it outside the fund's top five holdings.

On February 6, 2026, Keystone Financial Group disclosed a fourth-quarter purchase of 269,496 shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO), an estimated $10.34 million trade based on quarterly average pricing.

What happened

According to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission dated February 6, 2026, Keystone Financial Group purchased an additional 269,496 shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO) in the fourth quarter. The estimated transaction value was $10.34 million, calculated using the mean unadjusted closing price for the quarter. The fund’s quarter-end position value increased by $13.75 million, a figure that includes both trading activity and stock price appreciation.

What else to know

Keystone’s VFLO position rose to 3.05% of 13F AUM after the buy

Top holdings after the filing: NASDAQ: AAPL: $92.87 million (6.9% of AUM) NYSEMKT: SPY: $80.22 million (5.9% of AUM) NASDAQ: PLTR: $44.23 million (3.3% of AUM) NYSEMKT: SPYM: $42.03 million (3.1% of AUM) NASDAQ: TSLA: $40.72 million (3.0% of AUM)

As of February 5, 2026, VFLO shares were priced at $39.38, up 12.0% over the past year, underperforming the S&P 500 by 0.12 percentage points

The position’s share of AUM declined from 3.82% in the prior quarter to 3.05% after the increase

Dividend yield reported at 1.58% as of February 6, 2026

ETF overview

Metric Value AUM N/A Price (as of market close 2/5/26) $39.38 Dividend Yield 1.58% 1-Year Price Change 12.03%

ETF snapshot

Investment strategy focuses on tracking an index of 50 U.S. large- and mid-cap companies with strong free cash flow characteristics.

Portfolio is constructed using a rules-based methodology, seeking to replicate the underlying index by holding all constituent securities.

Structured as an exchange-traded fund, the vehicle offers a transparent, passively managed exposure with an annualized dividend yield of 1.58%.

VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (VFLO) offers institutional investors targeted exposure to U.S. large- and mid-cap equities selected for robust free cash flow generation. The fund employs a transparent, rules-based approach to index replication, aiming to deliver consistent performance in line with its benchmark before fees and expenses.

What this transaction means for investors

Adding shares of the VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF appears to be a sound strategy at this particular time, not just for Keystone, but for any investor. The ETF focuses on the largest stocks that have the best free cash flow generation.

At a time when rates are still high, the economy is struggling, and prices are still elevated, investing in companies with strong free cash flow means you are tapping into companies with strong balance sheets that are best equipped to navigate any potential downturns.

Not only does free cash flow help companies navigate downturns, it also allows them to continue to invest in their growth when others may be cutting back. That, in turn, will position the companies for success when the market heads north again.

Top holdings in the ETF include Merck (NYSE:MRK), Cigna (NYSE:CI), and Chevron (NYSE:CVX).

The ETF is flat year-to-date and is up 12% over the past year. It has an average annualized return of 19.2% since inception in June 2022.

Dave Kovaleski has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Apple, Chevron, Merck, Palantir Technologies, and Tesla. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

