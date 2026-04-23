Keystone Financial Group Expands Position in Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF, According to Recent SEC Filing

Key Points

Keystone Financial Group, Inc. added 91,403 shares; estimated transaction value $7.15 million (based on quarterly average pricing)

Quarter-end position value increased by $7.00 million, reflecting both additional shares and price changes

Trade represented a 3.7% change in 13F reportable assets under management (AUM)

Post-trade position: 272,896 shares valued at $21.17 million

Position now accounts for 11.0% of fund AUM, which places it outside the fund's top five holdings

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What happened

According to an SEC filing dated April 21, 2026, Keystone Financial Group, Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Malvern Funds - Core Plus Bond Fund (NASDAQ:VPLS) by 91,403 shares during the first quarter. The fund’s position value at quarter-end rose by $7.00 million, a figure that includes both trading activity and market price movement.

What else to know

Keystone Financial Group, Inc.’s buy brings the VPLS stake to 11.0% of its 13F reportable AUM as of March 31, 2026

Top holdings after the filing:

NYSEMKT: DFAU: $27.36 million (14.2% of AUM)

NYSEMKT: SCHD: $12.01 million (6.2% of AUM)

NYSEMKT: VIG: $10.42 million (5.4% of AUM)

NASDAQ: VIGI: $9.09 million (4.7% of AUM)

As of April 20, 2026, shares were priced at $78.15, up 7.9% over the past year.

ETF overview

Metric Value AUM 1.35 billion Price (as of market close April 20, 2026) $78.15 Dividend yield 4.55% 1-year total return 7.87%

ETF snapshot

Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF provides diversified exposure across the U.S. bond market and select international debt, aiming to deliver enhanced returns through active management. Its strategy blends investment-grade holdings with a moderate allocation to higher-yield, lower-credit-quality securities, balancing income potential and risk.

The fund’s portfolio includes U.S. Treasuries, mortgage-backed securities, corporate bonds, and selective exposure to below-investment-grade and emerging markets debt. It is structured as a low-cost ETF with a disciplined, risk-controlled approach, offering broad fixed income diversification for core portfolio allocations.

The fund's competitive edge lies in its disciplined risk management and cost efficiency, positioning it as a core fixed income solution for investors seeking broad market coverage and moderate yield enhancement.

What this transaction means for investors

The Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF is built as a core bond allocation that deliberately takes measured credit risk to enhance returns. Instead of holding a fixed mix of securities, the portfolio shifts across Treasuries, mortgages, and corporate bonds, adjusting the amount of credit and duration risk it carries at different points in the cycle.

Treasuries provide a stabilizing base, but the fund’s performance largely depends on its exposure to corporate credit and other spread sectors. When credit conditions are stable and spreads tighten, this exposure can boost returns. Conversely, when spreads widen or risk appetite declines, returns may be negatively affected. As a result, the portfolio responds to both interest rate changes and shifts in the credit market.

For investors, VPLS serves a different purpose than a purely defensive bond fund. It seeks to generate additional income within a core allocation by accepting exposure to credit cycles and active management decisions. This distinction is most apparent during periods of market stress or shifting risk sentiment, when the fund’s returns may diverge from traditional bond portfolios focused on government securities.

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Eric Trie has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and iShares Trust - iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.