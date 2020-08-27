Keysight's (KEYS) 5G Device Test Solutions Selected by Jabil

Keysight Technologies, Inc. KEYS recently announced that its 5G device test solutions have been adopted by Jabil JBL for 5G product validation in manufacturing and design.

Keysight offers a comprehensive range of 5G and 4G device solutions that accelerate the designing, verification and launch of the devices based on these two spectrums. Keysight’s 5G device test solutions offer cost-effective solutions across radio frequency (RF), protocol, functional and performance domains. Its 5G wireless test platforms help in 5G testing through a range of frequencies.

Jabil will be implementing Keysight’s UXM 5G wireless test platform to accelerate research activities. UXM 5G wireless test platform is a 5G network emulator that supports 5G new radio (NR) in standalone and non-standalone modes. It has a frequency range of 380MHz to 6GHz. Apart from UXM 5G wireless test platform, Keysight’s 5G wireless test platforms include E7770A Common Interface Unit and M1740A mmWave Transceiver for 5G.

Keysight’s 5G device testing and emulation solutions are gaining significant traction. A few days back, Keysight’s 5G device test solutions were selected by Korea-based Telecommunications Technology Association (TTA) to provide radio resource management (RRM) and 5G new radio (NR) RF conformance validation services.

Further, its 5G test platforms were selected by Arcadyan to validate consumer premises equipment (CPE) for fixed wireless access applications (FWA).

The deal wins for its 5G test and emulation solutions along with the growing clout of offerings amid the accelerated 5G deployment is expected to boost revenues in the quarters ahead.

Evolving Product Portfolio Holds Promise

Keysight introduced the new test solution to help 5G device vendors enhance the performance of 5G devices, in July. The new offering is based on MIMO and massive MIMO technology and aimed at enabling customers to increase data throughput and enhance network capacity.

The company unveiled PathWave Design 2021, an mmWave software solution. This solution helps integrate the device with the circuitry and system design and thereby ramp up the time taken to design and validate chips and system products.

Keysight is also witnessing higher adoption of the LoadCore offering, a 5G core network testing solution, which simulates complicated real-world subscriber models.

To strengthen the product portfolio, Keysight acquired the software test automation platform Eggplant from The Carlyle Group, to boost its 5G testing solutions capability.

Accelerated 5G Deployment Augurs Well

Per Allied Market Research data, the global 5G technology market is anticipated to see a CAGR of 122.3% between 2021 to 2026. Evidently, the company’s 5G test solutions are likely to witness an improved rate of uptake in the upcoming days.

The deployment of 5G mobile networks has been accelerated owing to the growing need for high-speed data, increased application of automation technologies and the rising adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

Moreover, work-from-home and stay-at-home trends due to the coronavirus outbreak are driving demand for high-speed connectivity.

Near-Term Challenges

In spite of the growth momentum of Keysight’s solutions, coronavirus crisis-led weakness in automotive and general electronics sectors, are anticipated to be persistent overhangs on the company’s performance at least in the near term.

Also, lower spending across Europe due to the ongoing crisis, headwinds related to Huawei ban, and weakness in aerospace and defense vertical is likely to hurt the company’s prospects.

