Keysight's (KEYS) 5G Device Test Solutions Deployed by MRT

Keysight Technologies, Inc. KEYS recently announced that its 5G test solutions have been implemented by China-based provider of radio frequency (RF) and electromagnetic compatibility (EMC) certification services — MRT, meant for regulatory testing of 5G devices.



The company’s 5G RF/RRM DVT conformance toolset will enable MRT to authenticate 5G new radio (NR) devices compliant with standards assigned by the Telecom Engineering Center (TELEC) in Japan, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) in the United States, and the radio equipment directive (RED) for CE marking in Europe.



Moreover, Keysight’s RF automation toolset will aid the company to comply with 3GPP standards.



The deal wins for its 5G test and emulation solutions, and growing clout of offerings amid the accelerated 5G deployment is anticipated to drive revenues in the quarters ahead.

Keysight Technologies Inc. Revenue (Quarterly)

Keysight Technologies Inc. revenue-quarterly | Keysight Technologies Inc. Quote

Strength in Product Portfolio Favors Adoption

Keysight offers a comprehensive range of 5G and 4G device solutions that accelerate the designing, verification and launch of the devices based on these two spectrums. Keysight’s 5G device test solutions offer cost-effective solutions across RF, protocol, functional and performance domains. Its 5G wireless test platforms help in 5G testing through a range of frequencies.



Notably, Keysight’s UXM 5G wireless test platform includes 5G network emulator that supports 5G new radio (NR) in standalone and non-standalone modes. It has a frequency range of 380MHz to 6GHz. Apart from UXM 5G wireless test platform, Keysight’s 5G wireless test platforms include E7770A Common Interface Unit and M1740A mmWave Transceiver for 5G.



The robust features and compliance with regulatory standards are favoring adoption. Hence, Keysight’s 5G device testing and emulation solutions are gaining significant traction.



The company’s 5G device test solutions were selected by Jabil JBL and Korea-based Telecommunications Technology Association (TTA) in the recent past. Further, its 5G test platforms have been deployed by Arcadyan to validate consumer premises equipment (CPE) for fixed wireless access applications (FWA).

Accelerated 5G Deployment Holds Promise

Per Allied Market Research data, the global 5G technology market is anticipated to see a CAGR of 122.3% between 2021 to 2026. Evidently, Keysight’s 5G test solutions are likely to witness an improved rate of uptake in the upcoming days.



The deployment of 5G mobile networks has been accelerated courtesy of the growing need for high-speed data, increased application of automation technologies and rising adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) devices.



Moreover, work-from-home and stay-at-home trends due to the coronavirus outbreak are driving demand for high-speed connectivity.



These factors position the company well to benefit from 5G NR network collaborations with Qualcomm QCOM, Xilinx XLNX and AT&T. This, in turn, will also help Keysight, currently carrying a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), in fortifying presence in the global 5G network emulation market. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



However, the coronavirus outbreak led global supply chain disruptions and macroeconomic weakness in aerospace and defense vertical, and Huawei related headwinds are anticipated to weigh on Keysight’s near-term prospects.

Zacks Names “Single Best Pick to Double”

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.



You know this company from its past glory days, but few would expect that it’s poised for a monster turnaround. Fresh from a successful repositioning and flush with A-list celeb endorsements, it could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in a little more than 9 months and Nvidia which boomed +175.9% in one year.



Free: See Our Top Stock and 4 Runners Up >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Jabil, Inc. (JBL): Free Stock Analysis Report



QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM): Free Stock Analysis Report



Xilinx, Inc. (XLNX): Free Stock Analysis Report



Keysight Technologies Inc. (KEYS): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.