Keysight's (KEYS) 5G Device Test Solution Selected by KT

Keysight Technologies, Inc. KEYS has announced that KT Corporation, a leading mobile operator in South Korea, has selected its 5G device test solution to verify advanced 5G new radio (NR) features for delivering 5G services.



KT is the first telecommunications provider in Korea to launch 5G service standalone, which reduces latency and power consumption for smartphone users. The operator currently serves more than 5 million 5G subscribers in the country.



Keysight’s Protocol R&D Toolset uses a flexible user interface that enables KT to execute test cases that verify 5G NR signaling protocols. The toolset also allows KT to analyze results in the frequency range 1 spectrum for 5G NR non-standalone and standalone.



KT aims to deliver 5G connectivity to consumers and businesses across the country. Keysight and KT collaborated more than five years ago to advance the development of 5G technology.



Increasing demand for 5G design and test solutions bode well for Keysight’s top-line growth. KEYS’ shares have gained 22.9% in the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 23.5%.

KT selected Keysight’s Protocol R&D Toolset to accelerate the launch of 5G mobile devices that support the latest 5G NR specifications. Keysight’s early availability of 3GPP Rel-16 test and conformance verification capabilities enable KT to deliver advanced wireless services.



Keysight’s 5G device test solutions address a range of conformance and performance validation requirements of a growing global 5G ecosystem.



KT and other leading 5G mobile operators in Korea, China, Japan and the United States rely on Keysight’s 5G protocol, radio frequency and radio resource management test toolsets to verify 5G products to meet industry standards before market launch.



