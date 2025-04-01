Keysight Validates Coherent's VCSEL Technology: Will it Aid the Stock?

Keysight Technologies, Inc. KEYS recently announced that it has collaborated with Coherent Corp., a leading provider of advanced illumination solutions for 3D sensing applications, to enable tuning, validation and 200G characterization of the latter’s new vertical-cavity surface-emitting laser (VCSEL) technology. By enabling higher data rates, the state-of-the-art multimode technology promises to facilitate the deployment of Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning (AI/ML) services while reducing both power consumption and capital expenditure for short-reach data interconnects.



The surge in AI/ML deployment in today’s hyper-connected digital world has resulted in an exponential increase in data transfer requirements within data centers. As a result, the cost of optical interconnects has become a substantial component of data center capital expenditures, while the power consumption associated with these optical interconnects is rapidly becoming a portion of operating expenditures. The introduction of these multimode VCSELs addresses these issues, offering enhanced data transfer and network efficiency that exceeds the capabilities of traditional single-mode transmission.



Equipped with Keysight’s next-generation wideband multimode sampling oscilloscope technology and M8199B 256 GSa/s Arbitrary Waveform Generator (AWG), this 200 GBPS multimode VCSEL technology effectively doubles the data transfer rate of current highest-speed multimode interconnects. This increased bandwidth enables more efficient handling of the growing data demands in modern data center environments. Keysight’s oscilloscope technology analyzes multi-mode signals using low-noise, high-sensitivity calibrated reference receivers. Meanwhile, the AWG drives a 106.25 GBaud pulse amplitude modulation electrical signal into the Coherent VCSEL.



Moreover, the solution is more affordable to manufacture than single-mode technologies and significantly reduces power consumption per bit. This will likely help large-scale data centers reduce operational expenses and minimize their environmental impact. The technology also aligns well with the needs of modern AI pods and clusters, where numerous high-speed, short-reach interconnects are required to share data among graphics processing units, making it an ideal solution for enhancing network performance in AI/ML infrastructure within data centers.

Increasing Client Base to Drive KEYS’ Performance

Keysight's cutting-edge solutions are shaping the future of connectivity across diverse sectors, from enhancing network visibility for telecom providers to certifying the next generation of wired connectivity and optimizing workflows for research facilities. The company is experiencing solid growth in orders for its testing equipment. The 5G network emulation solutions offer cost-efficient test techniques with high flexibility and control capabilities, reducing time-to-market.



With a strong presence in more than 100 countries, the leading provider of electronic design and test instrumentation systems is expected to benefit from the increasing customer base. This will likely enable the company to generate higher revenues in the upcoming quarters. An improved financial performance is likely to propel the stock upward.

KEYS’ Stock Price Performance

Shares of Keysight have plunged 2.5% over the past year compared with the industry’s 6.8% decline.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

KEYS’ Zacks Rank and Key Picks

