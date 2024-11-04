News & Insights

Keysight Technologies announces new leadership appointments

November 04, 2024 — 04:17 pm EST

The company states: “Steve Yoon, vice president of the Americas sales region, has been appointed senior vice president of global sales. Yoon succeeds Mark Wallace, who is retiring after more than 35 years with the company. Jason Kary, vice president, treasurer and investor relations, has been named senior vice president and president of the Electronic Industrial Solutions Group. Kary succeeds Ee Huei Sin, who is retiring after over 30 years with the company.”

