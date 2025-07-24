Markets
Keysight Tech Expects Spirent Deal To Close By Sept 29

July 24, 2025 — 03:05 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Keysight Technologies, Inc. (KEYS), an electronic design and test solutions company, on Thursday confirmed that it continues to engage constructively with China's State Administration for Market Regulation or SAMR regarding its proposed acquisition of Spirent Communications PLC (SPT.L, SPMYY, SPNUF).

The clearance from SAMR represents the final outstanding regulatory approval required for the deal to proceed.

Keysight now anticipates that the Scheme will become effective on or before September 29, 2025, the designated Long Stop Date.

Keysight, with the support of Spirent, said it remains committed to working efficiently and collaboratively with SAMR to obtain the necessary clearance.

The completion of the acquisition remains subject to the satisfaction or, where applicable, waiver of the remaining conditions outlined in the Scheme Document, including the sanction of the Scheme by the Court.

On Wednesday, Keysight Tech closed trading, 1.65% higher at $167.99 on the New York Stock Exchange. In the after-hours trading, 0.01% higher at $168.

Spirent Communications is currently trading 0.72% higher at 196.60 pence on the London Stock Exchange.

RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
