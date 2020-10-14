Keysight Strengthens PathWave Portfolio with New Solutions

Keysight Technologies, Inc. KEYS recently added new capabilities to its PathWave Software solutions’ portfolio.

The PathWave solutions now feature cloud processing clusters that provide design and test engineers with increased scalability to overcome workflow constraints.

Keysight has added five new solutions — PathWave Advanced Design System (ADS) 2021, PathWave Test Automation Software, PathWave Compliance Test Software, PathWave Measurement Analytics Software and PathWave Manufacturing Analytics Software — to the PathWave Software Suite.

Of late, cloud technology is being rapidly deployed in electronic design automation (EDA) as it enhances productivity, scalability and flexibility required for product design. This collectively reduces the time to market. The addition of cloud capabilities to PathWave Software Suite is anticipated to help Keysight strengthen presence in EDA market.

Robust Features to Boost Adoption

PathWave ADS software integrated with cloud simulation services will assist in performing complex electromagnetic simulations on cloud hardware as well as on-premises clusters.

Measurement Analytics Software will offer more insights by utilizing increased scalability and access of data in real time from various sources in various formats. This can be used for deeper analysis and aid in faster solving of problems in production testing and design verification.

Test engineers can utilize PathWave Test Automation Software to streamline several instruments setups by deploying timing analyzer tools and resource arbiter and incorporate with automated test system workflows. This will lower the time taken for set up by four times, per the company’s estimates.

The Compliance Test Software allows system test engineers to lower total test time by running signal acquisition and measurement simultaneously. The Compliance software will accelerate compliance test time by five times, per the company’s estimates.

PathWave Manufacturing Analytics software will allow customers to automate intricate workflows to optimize productivity and enabling data access from test systems in real time to speed up decision making. It will also facilitate the use of tested machine learning models that deliver meaningful insights.

These factors are expected to bolster demand for Keysight’s PathWave Software portfolio, and drive the top line in the upcoming days.

Strategic Expansion of Portfolio Augurs Well

Keysight is leaving no stone unturned to expand its presence in the EDA market with innovative product rollouts.

Electronic devices form the very fulcrum of wireless devices, data centers, Internet of Things (IoT) services and 5G technologies. The rapid uptake of these devices is increasing demand for electronics equipment that have longer battery life, smaller components and improved levels of integration.

Per Technavio data, EDA market is expected to witness a CAGR of 8% between 2020 and 2024. Cloud EDA market is projected to witness a CAGR of 5.51% between 2016 and 2022 per a Market Research Future report.

Keysight is likely to benefit from latest product roll outs in strategic growth markets, consequently, driving the top line growth.

Despite the growth momentum seen in Keysight’s solutions, supply-chain disruptions and market uncertainties stemming from the coronavirus outbreak are anticipated to be persistent overhangs on the company’s performance in the near term.

