Markets
KEYS

Keysight, Spirent Enter Consent Decree With DOJ In Connection With Acquisition Of Spirent

June 03, 2025 — 02:43 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Keysight Technologies (KEYS) confirmed that Keysight and Spirent Communications have entered into a consent decree with the United States Department of Justice in connection with its review of Keysight's proposed acquisition of Spirent, pursuant to which Keysight and Spirent have agreed to divest Spirent's high-speed ethernet, network security, and channel emulation business lines to VIAVI (VIAV) or another acquirer approved by DOJ.

DOJ has filed in court a proposed settlement and an Asset Preservation and Hold Separate Stipulation and Order. Keysight and Spirent have entered into a short side letter in respect to the settlement process with DOJ.

Keysight continues to expect the sale of the divestment business to complete shortly after the acquisition becoming effective. In connection with the consent decree, Keysight and VIAVI have entered into an amendment agreement in respect of the sale of the divestment business, pursuant to which Spirent's channel emulation business line has been added to the scope of the divestiture.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

KEYS
VIAV

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.