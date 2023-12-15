Keysight (KEYS) Validates Fortinet's NGFW Against DDoS Threats

Keysight Technologies KEYS announced that Fortinet opted for their APS-M8400 network cybersecurity test platform to assess the efficiency and reliability of its FortiGate 4800F next-generation firewall (NGFW) in combating large-scale distributed denial of service (DDoS) attacks.

Keysight’s platform is the industry's first 8-port 400GE Quad Small Form Factor Pluggable Double Density network security test platform. The platform is used to scrutinize the firewall's defense capabilities against hyperscale DDoS assaults and its ability to maintain carrier-grade performance.

The platform is aimed to address the escalating threat of cyber-attacks, particularly DDoS attacks on carrier networks, data centers, and service providers. In response to this surge in cyber threats, Fortinet developed the FortiGate 4800F NGFW, powered by 16 NP7 network processors. Fortinet has also sought validation through Keysight's APS-M8400 to ensure its effectiveness prior to deployment.

Keysight Technologies Inc. Price and Consensus

Keysight Technologies Inc. price-consensus-chart | Keysight Technologies Inc. Quote

Furthermore, the flexibility of the APS-M8400's interfaces allowed Fortinet to conduct comprehensive tests across various port configurations, demonstrating its compatibility with the FortiGate 4800F's supported port setups. Additionally, the platform's scalability facilitated the creation of a robust test environment capable of generating 3 Tbps of traffic.

The user-friendly management interface of the APS-M8400 streamlined the testing process, enabling easy configuration of resources and reducing overall test time and maintenance efforts for Fortinet, thereby allowing more focus on critical tasks.

Keysight is a leading provider of electronic design and test instrumentation systems. The rapid adoption of Internet of Things services, wireless devices, data centers and 5G technologies is increasing demand for electronics testing equipment.

In November, the company announced that Arbe, a prominent radar system maker, has opted to validate a 4D imaging radar chipset leveraging Keysight’s proprietary millimeter wave technology. The 4D radar chipsets are a significant advancement in radar systems for automotive use compared to legacy radar sensors.

Prior to that, the company announced that SWISSto12 had opted to leverage the Keysight Payload Test System to evaluate the RF payloads of the HummingSat telecommunications satellite, Intelsat 45. SWISSto12, a prominent satellite and RF payload manufacturer in Europe, is aiming to ensure that its small payload meets all performance parameters critical for the mission’s success, which is scheduled for 2026.

Keysight currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). Shares of the company have lost 8.7% over the past year compared with the industry’s decline of 6.2%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader technology space are Pegasystems PEGA, Flex FLEX and Watts Water Technologies WTS. Pegasystems and Flex presently sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), whereas Watts Water Technologies carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Pegasystems’ 2023 earnings per share (EPS) has improved 21.2% in the past 60 days to $1.77. PEGA delivered an average earnings surprise of 1,250.2% in the trailing four quarters. Shares of PEGA have soared 51% in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Flex’s fiscal 2024 EPS has increased 3.6% in the past 60 days to $2.56. Flex’s long-term earnings growth rate is 12.4%.

Flex’s earnings outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters, the average earnings surprise being 11%. Shares of the company have risen 19.8% in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Watts Water Technologies 2023 EPS has improved 2.8% in the past 60 days to $8.00. Watts Water’s long-term earnings growth rate is 7.8%.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s credited with a “watershed medical breakthrough” and is developing a bustling pipeline of other projects that could make a world of difference for patients suffering from diseases involving the liver, lungs, and blood. This is a timely investment that you can catch while it emerges from its bear market lows.

It could rival or surpass other recent Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Flex Ltd. (FLEX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (WTS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Pegasystems Inc. (PEGA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Keysight Technologies Inc. (KEYS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.