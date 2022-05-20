Keysight (KEYS) Tools Deployed by Celona for 5G Private Network

Keysight Technologies, Inc. KEYS recently announced that Celona has selected Keysight’s Open RAN Architect (KORA) validation tools to secure the growing 5G private network deployment across the United States. The deal for an undisclosed amount is likely to simplify the private cellular connectivity within the enterprise market and enable the industry to realize the full potential of a virtualized network architecture with pervasive and connected intelligence at its core.



Since its inception in 2019, Celona has been enabling the transition of business enterprises to wireless cellular networks with an end-to-end networking solution. This, in turn, facilitates firms to deploy, operate and integrate LTE/5G cellular technology with their existing infrastructure. Per the deal, Celona will leverage Keysight KORA solutions to accelerate the deployment of 5G local area network solutions, including access points for indoor and outdoor wireless coverage and cloud-native software powered by artificial intelligence. This is widely expected to provide fast private wireless network connectivity.



Keysight boasts a robust 5G portfolio. The company’s 5G product design validation solutions ranging from Layer 1 to 7 enable telecom and semiconductor companies to accelerate their 5G initiatives. Further, Keysight’s 5G network emulation solutions facilitate end-to-end processes from development to deployment, accelerating the 5G device architecture. The solutions offer cost-efficient test techniques with high flexibility and control capabilities, reducing time-to-market. Intensive infrastructure investments in 5G deployment and positive trial testing results across the globe are likely to drive the company's long-term growth.



Apart from strength in the 5G domain, Keysight’s efforts in other emerging growth markets like IoT and high-speed data centers bode well for the top line. Particularly, management’s focus on Automotive and Energy and Aerospace and Defense domains augurs well in the long haul. The company is expected to benefit from the growing proliferation of electronic content in vehicles, momentum in space and satellite applications and the rising adoption of driver-assistance systems globally.



The company is a leading player in the 5G device testing market, offering a comprehensive range of device test solutions based on a common set of hardware and software components. Keysight is reportedly the first test equipment vendor to offer 5G device test solutions for all phases of 5G development – from early 5G research projects through support for pre-5G commercialization to the first-to-market solutions for the trial of the 3GPP 5G NR standards. It works closely with all the key chipset makers and has gained vital insights into varied 5G device test platforms and solutions, making it an ideal choice for the industry for all 5G device testing metrics.



Keysight’s software-driven signal analysis and network emulation platforms help carriers expand their 5G device validation services. These include the E7515B UXM 5G wireless test platform, E5080B vector network analyzer, F9650A Compact Antenna Test Range (CATR) chamber and N9020B MXA signal analyzer. While the F9650A CATR chamber supports over-the-air testing in the mmWave frequency range, Keysight’s E5080B vector network analyzer and N9020B MXA signal analyzer measure radio frequency characteristics and functional testing metrics, respectively. These integrated testing tools address a wide range of validation scenarios across any 3GPP-defined frequency band.



It has lost 1.8% over the past year compared with the industry’s decline of 3.8%. We remain impressed with the inherent growth potential of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Stocks to Consider

Here are some stocks in the industry that investors can consider:



Advantest Corporation ATEYY, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Earnings estimates for the current year for ATEYY have moved up 10% over the past year, while that for the next fiscal is up 34.3%. Advantest delivered an earnings surprise of 26.7%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.



Camtek Ltd. CAMT, carrying a Zacks Rank #2, is another solid pick for investors. It delivered an earnings surprise of 5%, on average, in the trailing four quarters and has a long-term growth expectation of 6.2%.



Over the past year, the stock has gained a modest 15.7%. Earnings estimates for the current year for Camtek have moved up 16.2% since May 2021. The company is organized around eight subsidiaries based in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Korea and Singapore.



Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. DCT carries a Zacks Rank #2. It has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 50% and delivered a stellar earnings surprise of 275%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.



Earnings estimates for Duck Creek for the current year have moved up 400% since May 2021. Duck Creek’s functionally-rich solutions are available on a standalone basis or as a full suite, and all are available via Duck Creek OnDemand.

