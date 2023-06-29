Keysight (KEYS) to Boost Portfolio With ESI Group Buyout

Keysight Technologies, Inc. KEYS recently inked an agreement to acquire a controlling stake in the French software company, ESI Group. The transaction is valued at $995.81 million. The strategic buyout will significantly augment Keysight’s software prototyping capabilities and enable it to provide software-centric solutions with advanced virtual prototyping and simulation.



ESI Group is a prominent provider of virtual prototyping solutions primarily in automotive and aerospace sectors. The company boasts a diverse comprehensive portfolio with a state-of-the-art predictive simulation technology designed for complex system designs. The company has a global reach with presence across 15 countries. Leveraging ESI Group’s technological expertise and robust portfolio, Keysight intends to accelerate innovation, strengthen its leadership position across multiple end markets and increase its software revenues.



As industry-wide digital transformation continues to gain momentum, enterprises are becoming more inclined toward virtualization. Virtual prototyping plays a crucial role in designing a realistic, computer-generated representation of the physical product or system that closely resembles the real-world features of the prototype.



Virtual prototyping and simulation minimizes the investment requirements of an expensive physical prototype, expedites product development and optimizes resource utilization. Moreover, this approach offers greater flexibility as it allows engineers to test and evaluate different alternatives, identify weakness and foster design optimization.



Integration of ESI’s immersive industrial solutions into Keysight’s electronic design and test portfolio possesses immense potential. It will allow customers to reduce time to market, streamline operational costs and lower environmental impact. This strategic move will likely unlock numerous opportunities and significantly boost Keysight’s commercial prospects.



Keysight is gaining traction from strong industry-wide growth. It is witnessing solid adoption of its electronic design and test solutions. Electronic devices form the fulcrum of Internet of Things services, wireless devices, data centers and 5G technologies. The rapid adoption of these devices is increasing demand for electronics testing equipment.



Keysight's award-winning Radar Scene Emulator is the only solution on the market to imitate realistic roadway scenarios in a lab environment and was chosen by a leading U.S. auto manufacturer for testing and validation of autonomous drive systems. Further, technical advancements in mobile communications, semiconductors and automotive markets are likely to drive growth.



The company boasts a robust 5G portfolio. Its 5G product design validation solutions, ranging from Layer 1 to 7, enable telecom and semiconductor companies to accelerate their 5G initiatives. The rising demand for power management applications is a key catalyst. Sturdy efforts toward the modification of the Internet infrastructure and the evolution of smart cars & autonomous-driving vehicles bode well.



The company has gained 19% over the past year compared with the industry’s rise of 21.3%.



Keysight currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



