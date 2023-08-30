Keysight (KEYS) to Aid Multi-Platform Mobile App Testing

Keysight Technologies, Inc. KEYS, a leading provider of electronic design automation (EDA) software tools, is set to revolutionize the industry by unveiling Eggplant Test 7.0. This improved version of the automated software test solution seeks to address the challenges faced by quality assurance teams while testing mobile apps simultaneously on multiple devices.



With an exponential growth in video and other bandwidth-intensive applications owing to the wide proliferation of smartphones and increased deployment of superfast 5G technology, mobile apps have become an integral part of a consumer’s digital life. However, in this fast-paced world, users are unlikely to embrace an app if it is found to be unresponsive, buggy or lacks a seamless experience. This makes the job of quality assurance teams highly significant for testing mobile apps across various devices and operating systems before they are officially released.



Keysight’s Eggplant Test 7.0 offers automated tools to accelerate testing of app compatibility, functionality, usability, performance and security across multiple device configurations and more than 7,500 operating systems. With advanced features, virtualized applications and seamless integration, the upgraded software is likely to enhance the testing process at a faster pace.



By providing open and interoperable tool environments, Keysight addresses the pressing needs of design organizations to improve productivity, scale output and maximize return on investment. As design engineers embrace this innovative software, Keysight stands to benefit from increased adoption, which positions it as a leading provider in the evolving landscape of electronic design automation.



Electronic devices form the fulcrum of Internet of Things (IoT) services, wireless devices, data centers and 5G technologies. The rapid adoption of these devices is increasing the demand for electronic testing equipment. Further, technological advancements in mobile communications, semiconductors and automotive markets are likely to drive growth. Moreover, the rising demand for power management applications is a key catalyst for Keysight. Sturdy efforts toward modifying the Internet infrastructure and the evolution of smart cars & autonomous-driving vehicles bode well for its growth.



Keysight’s efforts in emerging growth markets like IoT and high-speed data centers should aid its top line. Management’s focus on Automotive and Energy, and Aerospace and Defense domains augurs well for the long haul. The company is expected to benefit from the growing proliferation of electronic content in vehicles, momentum in space and satellite applications and rising adoption of driver-assistance systems globally.



It has lost 19.3% over the past year compared with the industry’s decline of 11.1%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Keysight currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

