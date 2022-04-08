Keysight (KEYS) to Advance Silicon-to-System Interoperability

Keysight Technologies, Inc. KEYS recently joined the Silicon Integration Initiative (Si2) Technology Interoperability Trajectory Advisory Council (“TITAN”).



TITAN is a leadership forum focused on accelerating ecosystem collaboration with technology interoperability for silicon-to-system success.



TITAN serves as the technology advisor to the Si2 board of directors, which forwards proposals to Si2 technology teams for action plans.



Keysight’s leaders participate in the TITAN executive council and its subcommittees. Niels Fache, vice president and general manager for Keysight’s PathWave Software Solutions, joins the 15-member TITAN executive council.



Si2 creates innovative electronic design automation (EDA) tools and system interoperability initiatives that serve Keysight’s customers in the semiconductor and electronics systems industries.



The TITAN membership reflects Keysight’s commitment to contributing to technology interoperability and supporting industry standards within its PathWave workflows.



TITAN’s goal is to accelerate time to market by fostering innovation through industry collaboration. The council explores technology interoperability gaps between EDA suppliers, cloud providers, foundries, semiconductor and silicon-to-system companies.



Keysight brings a critical perspective to TITAN from its vertical market expertise in delivering software-centric solutions that address radio frequency and microwave applications.



Keysight is witnessing growth in both Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group segments. The Santa Rosa, CA-based company is likely to benefit from industry-wide growth and a strong pipeline of new business bookings.



The stock has inched up 3.5% in the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 1.9%.



KEYS currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



Clearfield, Inc. CLFD is a better-ranked stock in the broader Zacks Computer and Technology sector, sporting a Zacks Rank #1. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current-year earnings has been revised upward by 20.5% over the past 60 days.



Clearfield delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 50.7%, on average. It has gained 97.2% in the past year.



Qualcomm, Inc. QCOM, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), is another solid pick for investors. The consensus estimate for current-year earnings has been revised upward by 12.2% over the past 60 days.



Qualcomm delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 12.2%, on average. It has moved down 0.9% in the past year.



Sierra Wireless, Inc. SWIR carries a Zacks Rank #2. The consensus mark for current-year earnings has been revised upward by 237.5% over the past 60 days.



Sierra Wireless pulled off a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 58%, on average. The stock has returned 12.1% in the past year.

