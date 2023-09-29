Keysight (KEYS) Testing Solution Boosts 5G V2X Advancements

Keysight Technologies, Inc. KEYS recently revealed that it has successfully completed a 3GPP Release 16 compliant Sidelink radio conformance test in collaboration with Ettifos. During the testing procedure, the Ettifos SIRIUS 5G-V2X (5G vehicle to everything) Sidelink platform was utilized in conjunction with Keysight’s advanced test equipment. The test effectively validated the quality and compliance of the Ettifos 5G-V2X sidelink platform, SIRIUS.



Based in South Korea, Ettifos is a 5G-focused V2X communication solutions provider. Keysight testing equipment integrates MXA Signal Analyzer and MXG X-Series Vector Signal Generator. The MXA signal analyzer effectively characterizes signals from a wide range of wireless devices and can swiftly adapt to evolving test requirements. The intuitive multi-touch interface in the signal analyzer reduces measurement complexities even for highly sophisticated wireless devices. The MXG X Series RF vector high-performance signal generator is equipped to simulate real-world signals with real-time capabilities.



Sidelink communication technology is a crucial element for the C-V2X (Cellular vehicle to everything). It serves as a wireless communication mode that enables devices to discover and communicate with nearby devices for various use cases, such as public safety communications. In the context of connected cars and autonomous driving, this feature can be leveraged to carry out vehicle-to-vehicle and vehicle-to-infrastructure communication to improve road safety and traffic management.



The C-V2X technology is still at the evolving stage. Challenges such as ensuring seamless interoperability among different devices and achieving ultra-low latency for rapid information transmission are still the barriers to widespread adoption. The recently conducted test enriches developers with the necessary tools to optimally test their 5G V2X designs in compliance with Rel 16 standards. The testing solution integrated with signal generators and analyzer platforms will enrich 5G V2X developers with vital insights. The test also ensures interoperability among different devices.



Keysight also introduced the industry's first 5G New radio vehicle to everything physical layer testing solution. The 5G New Radio V2X will offer higher throughput and low latency with enhanced reliability. This will enable vehicles to exchange real-time data. Keysight's solution is likely to expedite progress in C-V2X technology and greatly enhance the experience of autonomous and connected driving.



Keysight is gaining traction from strong industry-wide growth. It is witnessing solid adoption of its electronic design and test solutions. Electronic devices form the fulcrum of IoT services, wireless devices, data centers and 5G technologies. The rapid adoption of these devices is increasing demand for electronics testing equipment.



Keysight boasts a robust 5G portfolio. Its 5G product design validation solutions, ranging from Layer 1 to 7, enable telecom and semiconductor companies to accelerate their 5G initiatives. The company has also experienced an increase in investments in digital health, IoT and advanced research.

Further, Keysight’s 5G network emulation solutions facilitate end-to-end processes from development to deployment, accelerating the 5G device architecture. The solutions offer cost-efficient test techniques with high flexibility and control capabilities, reducing time-to-market. Apart from strength in the 5G domain, Keysight’s efforts in other emerging growth markets like IoT and high-speed data centers bode well for the top line.



Shares of the company have declined 15.7% over the past year compared with the industry’s fall of 5.9%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Keysight currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

