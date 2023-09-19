Keysight (KEYS) Takes Giant Stride Forward in Wireless Testing

Keysight Technologies, Inc. KEYS has taken a decisive step forward in wireless testing by launching a compact, four-channel vector signal generator (VSG). Dubbed N5186A MXG, the product is an ideal solution for a broad range of commercial and aerospace defense applications. In addition to enriching its portfolio with a comprehensive end-to-end solution, the new VSG is likely to generate incremental revenues for the company in the long run.



VSGs are used to generate high-frequency signals within a specified frequency range and for testing wireless systems. The N5186A MXG can generate signals up to 8.5 GHz with 960 MHz of modulation bandwidth per channel. This offers an opportunity to test applications that require higher frequencies, greater bandwidths and more complex modulation schemes to maximize data throughput.



The N5186A MXG has a compact design with a 2U size (3.5 inches) that saves up to 75% of rack height. Along with four channels for MIMO capabilities, it is reportedly the world’s first signal generator to feature an embedded reflectometer for delivering accurate signals to minimize distortion and meet the evolving component and module design standards.



By providing open and interoperable tool environments, Keysight addresses the pressing needs of design organizations to improve productivity, scale output and maximize return on investment. Covering a wide frequency range from 9 kHz to 8.5 GHz, it provides consistent and repeatable results that maximize test accuracy, making it ideal for wideband multichannel testing.



Electronic devices form the fulcrum of Internet of Things (IoT) services, wireless devices, data centers and 5G technologies. The rapid adoption of these devices is increasing the demand for electronic testing equipment. Further, technological advancements in mobile communications, semiconductors and automotive markets are likely to drive growth. Moreover, the rising demand for power management applications is a key catalyst for Keysight. Sturdy efforts toward modifying the Internet infrastructure and the evolution of smart cars & autonomous-driving vehicles bode well for its growth.



Keysight’s efforts in emerging growth markets like IoT and high-speed data centers should aid its top line. Management’s focus on Automotive and Energy, and Aerospace and Defense domains augurs well for the long haul. The company is expected to benefit from the growing proliferation of electronic content in vehicles, momentum in space and satellite applications and rising adoption of driver-assistance systems globally.



It has lost 19.3% over the past year compared with the industry’s decline of 11%.



Keysight currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Key Picks

Arista Networks, Inc. ANET, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), is likely to benefit from strong momentum and diversification across its top verticals and product lines. The company has a software-driven, data-centric approach to help customers build their cloud architecture and enhance their cloud experience. Arista has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 18.7% and delivered an earnings surprise of 12.8%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.



It holds a leadership position in 100-gigabit Ethernet switching share in port for the high-speed datacenter segment. Arista is increasingly gaining market traction in 200- and 400-gig high-performance switching products and remains well-positioned for healthy growth in data-driven cloud networking business with proactive platforms and predictive operations.



AudioCodes Ltd. AUDC is a Zacks Rank #2 stock. It has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 4.3% and delivered an earnings surprise of 2.2%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.



Headquartered in Lod, Israel, AudioCodes offers advanced communications software, products, and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. It provides a broad range of innovative products, solutions and services that are used by large multi-national enterprises and leading tier-1 operators around the world.



Motorola Solutions, Inc. MSI, carrying a Zacks Rank #2, delivered an earnings surprise of 5.62%, on average, in the trailing four quarters. In the last reported quarter, it pulled off an earnings surprise of 5.58%.



Motorola provides services and solutions to government segments and public safety programs, along with large enterprises and wireless infrastructure service providers. It develops and services both analog and digital two-way radio, voice and data communications products and systems for private networks, wireless broadband systems and end-to-end enterprise mobility solutions to a wide range of enterprise markets.

