Keysight (KEYS) Solution Validates Autotalks' 5G V2X Chipset

Keysight Technologies, Inc. KEYS recently announced that Autotalks, a prominent auto chip manufacturer, will employ Keysight's advanced testing solutions to validate their TEKTON3 V2X (Vehicle-to-Everything) system-on-a-chip. Autotalks intends to ensure compliance with the physical layer specifications of the 3GPP 5G New Radio (NR) Release-16 Sidelink standards.



During the process, Keysight’s easy-to-use PathWave NR V2X signal analysis and generation software suite was utilized, which provided access to 3GPP standard compliant measurements. Autotalks also leveraged the Pathwave X-series measurement application. It is a one-button testing feature for the 5G NR V2X spectrum and a wide array of power measurements, such as channel power, spectral emission mask and adjacent channel power ratio, occupied bandwidth and more.



Sidelink technology offers direct communication between devices, eliminating the need for a central network. In the context of Vehicle-to-Everything communication, sidelink plays an essential role in facilitating vehicle-to-vehicle, vehicle-to-infrastructure and vehicle-to-pedestrian communication. Its ability to ensure minimal latency for efficient functioning of time-sensitive applications, stable connections even in challenging conditions, and adaptability to dense urban settings are vital for advanced automotive use cases. These key factors, such as low latency, reliability and scalability, underscore Sidelink’s significance in V2X communication.



Keysight's advanced validation process is enabling Autotalks to effectively assess the baseband and radio characteristics of their third-generation V2X chipset. It is also optimizing Autotalks’ R&D resources and accelerating the development of advanced safety applications in the automotive industry.



Keysight boasts a robust 5G portfolio. Its 5G product design validation solutions, ranging from Layer 1 to 7, enable telecom and semiconductor companies to accelerate their 5G initiatives. Apart from strength in the 5G domain, the company is expected to benefit from the growing proliferation of electronic content in vehicles, momentum in space and satellite applications and rising adoption of driver-assistance systems globally.



The company is gaining traction with strong industry-wide growth. It is witnessing solid adoption of its electronic design and test solutions. Electronic devices form the fulcrum of IoT services, wireless devices, data centers and 5G technologies. The rapid adoption of these devices is increasing demand for electronics testing equipment.



It has lost 5.6% over the past year against the industry’s growth of 1%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Keysight currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

NVIDIA Corporation NVDA, currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 20.18%. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 13.41%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



NVIDIA is the worldwide leader in visual computing technologies and the inventor of the graphic processing unit. Over the years, the company’s focus evolved from PC graphics to AI-based solutions that support high-performance computing, gaming and virtual reality platforms.



InterDigital, Inc. IDCC, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present, delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 170.50%. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 16.53%.



IDCC is a pioneer in advanced mobile technologies that enable wireless communications and capabilities. The company engages in designing and developing a wide range of advanced technology solutions, which are used in digital cellular as well as wireless 3G, 4G and IEEE 802-related products and networks.



Arista Networks, Inc. ANET, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 at present, is likely to benefit from strong momentum and diversification across its top verticals and product lines. The company has a software-driven, data-centric approach to help customers build their cloud architecture and enhance their cloud experience. Arista has delivered an earnings surprise of 13.28%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.



The company holds a leadership position in 100-gigabit Ethernet switching share in port for the high-speed data center segment. It is increasingly gaining market traction in 200 and 400-gig high-performance switching products and remains well-positioned for healthy growth in the data-driven cloud networking business with proactive platforms and predictive operations.

