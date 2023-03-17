Keysight (KEYS) Solution to Enhance Digital Learning Experience

Keysight Technologies, Inc. KEYS recently launched the Digital Learning Suite to support educators with a comprehensive platform that will allow them to deliver cutting-edge industry-ready training. The solution is dedicated to developing the best-in-class tools to streamline digital learning and support students across all backgrounds.



Educators often struggle with their research works, teaching and other administrative activities. Hence, there is a rising demand for digital and hybrid learning models that allow greater flexibility. Keysight’s newly introduced unified digital learning platform addresses these needs. The platform provides educators and students with one-stop access to lab resources and reduces the complexity of lab management. This time-efficient solution increases the real-time interaction between teachers and students and enhances overall productivity through test instrument control and data analysis tools, enabling students to use lab instruments remotely.



All the lab tools, resources and course materials are accessible through a single window, simplifying the whole digital integration and transformation process in universities. More than 30 universities worldwide have collaborated with Keysight to support students with industry-leading programs, highlighting acceptance of its innovative solutions in the education industry.



Keysight’s efforts in emerging growth markets like the Internet of Things (IoT) and high-speed data centers bode well for the top line. Management’s focus on Automotive and Energy and Aerospace and Defense domains augur well in the long haul. The company is expected to benefit from the growing proliferation of electronic content in vehicles, momentum in space and satellite applications, and rising adoption of driver-assistance systems globally.



The company also boasts a robust 5G portfolio. Its 5G product design validation solutions ranging from Layer 1 to 7 enable telecom and semiconductor companies to accelerate their 5G initiatives. Keysight’s 5G network emulation solutions facilitate end-to-end processes from development to deployment, accelerating the 5G device architecture. The solutions offer cost-efficient test techniques with high flexibility and control capabilities, reducing time-to-market. Intensive infrastructure investments in 5G deployment and positive trial testing results hold promise. Based on its portfolio strength, the company is well-poised to gain from this robust growth prospect.



The stock has lost 0.8% in the past year compared with the industry’s decline of 0.6%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Keysight currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



