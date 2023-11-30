Keysight (KEYS) Solution Expedites Testing for Radar Chipsets

Keysight Technologies, Inc. KEYS announced that Arbe, a prominent radar system maker, has opted to validate 4D imaging radar chipset leveraging Keysight’s proprietary millimeter wave technology. The 4D radar chipsets are a significant advancement in radar systems for automotive use compared to legacy radar sensors.



By virtue of an increased antenna array, 4D radars provide a visual 3D image of the surroundings. These features boost advanced driver assistance systems’ capability and enable autonomous vehicles to make more informed decisions.



The high-resolution Azimuth and elevation imaging offered by the Adbe 4D radar chipset demands testing equipment with more bandwidth and better distance accuracy. Keysight's E8719A Radar Target Solution caters to these needs by offering better-simulated distance resolution and supporting a full 5 GHz instantaneous bandwidth. These features effectively address performance parameters for the chipset with 76-81 GHz coverage.

Keysight offerings also include PM2288A Pathwave Manufacturing Analytics. This combines test and measurement expertise with data science to yield actionable insights and enhance manufacturing processes. Additionally, KS8328A Pathwave Test Executive for Manufacturing solution will craft advanced automated test programs. The technology is ideal for a complex manufacturing environment where system enhancements, maintenance and operational optimization are challenging endeavors.

Accurate simulation of radar cross section (RCS) during over-the-air radar target tests is a difficult process owing to losses and mismatches in the entire path, affecting accuracy. However, RCS, which measures how easily an object can be detected by radar, is a vital parameter to test. Keysight’s U9361M Receiver Calibrator addresses these issues by streamlining test setup deployment and ensuring consistency across multiple setups.

Keysight’s state-of-the-art technology will empower OEMs to significantly accelerate their vision of autonomous and safe driving. This recent venture with Arbe underscores the growing acceptance of Keysight's radar testing solutions within automotive applications.



The company is gaining traction with strong industry-wide growth. It is witnessing solid adoption of its electronic design and test solutions. Electronic devices form the fulcrum of IoT services, wireless devices, data centers and 5G technologies. The rapid adoption of these devices is increasing demand for electronics testing equipment.



Keysight boasts a robust 5G portfolio. Its 5G product design validation solutions, ranging from Layer 1 to 7, enable telecom and semiconductor companies to accelerate their 5G initiatives. Apart from strength in the 5G domain, the company is expected to benefit from the growing proliferation of electronic content in vehicles, momentum in space and satellite applications and rising adoption of driver-assistance systems globally.



Shares of the company have declined 24.1% over the past year compared with the industry’s fall of 17.9%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Keysight currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

