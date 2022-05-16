Keysight (KEYS) Secures PTCRB Approval for 5G NR Test Case

Keysight Technologies, Inc. KEYS recently secured the industry’s first accreditation for 5G new radio (NR) test cases that support Release 16 (Rel-16) specifications from PTCRB. The approval strengthens Keysight’s leading position in the 5G validation tools segment. It unlocks the potential for vendors to accelerate their design verification processes for smart city, smart factory and autonomous vehicles.



The PCS Type Certification Review Board, also known as the PTCRB, is a certification board that tests mobile phones, IoT devices and similar hardware operating on mobile networks in North America. It ensures that devices operating in the region are fully compliant with network requirements. The Rel-16 brings a plethora of enhancements to the foundational aspects of the 5G system, in terms of coverage, capacity, latency, power, mobility, reliability and ease of deployment. It enables to expand the purview of 5G coverage beyond mobile broadband into new industries.



The PTCRB approval for Keysight solutions is likely to fast-track the process of 5G rollout across the world and generate additional revenues for it. The company's validations solutions will help address the device development workflow from early design to validation, acceptance and manufacturing.



Keysight has upgraded its 5G Network Emulation Solution that leverages its proprietary UXM 5G Wireless Test Platform, an integrated and compact signaling test platform that emulates a 5G NR network. The UXM 5G platform supports protocol compliance and functional key performance analytics across both sub-6GHz and mmWave spectra. The improved design features will offer extended frequency range coverage, flexible use of wider bandwidth resources, increased processing power to support more carrier aggregation and superior uplink capabilities for comprehensive multi-SIM support for 5G/4G network combinations.



The company is a leading player in the 5G device testing market, offering a comprehensive range of device test solutions based on a common set of hardware and software components. Keysight is reportedly the first test equipment vendor to offer 5G device test solutions for all phases of 5G development – from early 5G research projects through support for pre-5G commercialization to the first-to-market solutions for the trial of the 3GPP 5G NR standards. It works closely with all the key chipset makers and has gained key insights into varied 5G device test platforms and solutions, making it an ideal choice for the industry for all 5G device testing metrics.



Keysight’s software-driven signal analysis and network emulation platforms help carriers expand their 5G device validation services. These include the E7515B UXM 5G wireless test platform, E5080B vector network analyzer, F9650A Compact Antenna Test Range (“CATR”) chamber and N9020B MXA signal analyzer. While the F9650A CATR chamber supports over-the-air testing in the mmWave frequency range, Keysight’s E5080B vector network analyzer and N9020B MXA signal analyzer measure radio frequency characteristics and functional testing metrics, respectively. These integrated testing tools address a wide range of validation scenarios across any 3GPP-defined frequency band.



Keysight boasts a robust 5G portfolio. The company’s 5G product design validation solutions, ranging from Layer 1 to 7, enable telecom and semiconductor companies to accelerate their 5G initiatives. Further, Keysight’s 5G network emulation solutions facilitate end-to-end processes from development to deployment, accelerating the 5G device architecture. The solutions offer cost-efficient test techniques with high flexibility and control capabilities, reducing the time to market. Intensive infrastructure investments in 5G deployment and positive trial testing results across the globe are likely to drive the long-term growth of the company.



The stock has lost 2.9% over the past year compared with the industry’s decline of 3%. We remain impressed with the inherent growth potential of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock.



