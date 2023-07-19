Keysight (KEYS) Launches AresONE-M 800GE Ethernet Test Solution

Keysight Technologies, Inc. KEYS unveiled AresONE-M 800GE, a comprehensive multi-speed Ethernet performance test platform, designed to support network engineers with advanced capabilities. The solution offers the most comprehensive DCI (data center interconnects) speeds, ranging from 10 GE to 800GE, within a single test platform that supports all required forward error correction types with in-depth link tuning, stability, reliability and performance measurement statistics.



AresONE-M 800GE facilitates a range of Ethernet speed like 1x800GE, 2x400GE, 4x200GE, and 8x100GE. It allows engineers to test slower, legacy Ethernet speeds and enable validation of network equipment interoperability and bandwidth performance while transitioning to 800GE.



As the adoption of various data-intensive applications like cloud and edge computing, 5G, artificial intelligence, Internet of Things (IoT) and high-resolution video streaming continues to rise, testing procedures are becoming increasingly complex. Network engineers have to comply with several legacy networking protocols, accommodate various Ethernet speeds and a wide array of data center interconnects.



Deployment of 800GE into existing network infrastructure alleviates the complexity. Keysight AresONE-M 800GE addresses these issues and offers a flexible and highly scalable Ethernet test platform to equipment manufacturers and network operators. It serves as an essential part of reducing the complexity of the validation procedure.



The solution incorporates a physical layer Digital Signal Processor from Credo Technology Group, ensuring fast and efficient data transfer with low latency. Additionally, it also reduces operational expenses through power optimization, reduces heat dissipation and matches energy-efficient standards for advanced networks. Keysight's latest innovation empowers engineers to efficiently validate network system designs by accurately evaluating mixed-speed networks that support a broad range of connections and network protocols.



Keysight is gaining traction from strong industry-wide growth. It is witnessing solid adoption of its electronic design and test solutions. Electronic devices form the fulcrum of IoT services, wireless devices, data centers and 5G technologies. The rapid adoption of these devices is increasing demand for electronics testing equipment.



Keysight boasts a robust 5G portfolio. Its 5G product design validation solutions, ranging from Layer 1 to 7, enable telecom and semiconductor companies to accelerate their 5G initiatives. The company has also experienced an increase in investments in digital health, IoT and advanced research.



Further, Keysight’s 5G network emulation solutions facilitate end-to-end processes from development to deployment, accelerating the 5G device architecture. The solutions offer cost-efficient test techniques with high flexibility and control capabilities, reducing time-to-market. Apart from strength in the 5G domain, Keysight’s efforts in other emerging growth markets like IoT and high-speed data centers bode well for the top line.



The company has gained 13.4% over the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 17.8%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Keysight currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



