Keysight (KEYS) Introduces Scienlab Test Case Software

Keysight Technologies, Inc. KEYS has introduced the Scienlab SL1302A software, which enables original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to perform electric vehicle supply equipment (EVSE) interoperability tests based on the GB/T 34657.1 standard.



Keysight’s SL1302A software supports the company’s charging test solution Scienlab Charging Discovery System (CDS), which offers a test of AC and DC charging interfaces in electric vehicle (EV) and EVSE.



Its design allows customers to configure the CDS to meet their requirements while eliminating the need to purchase multiple EV/EVSE tests with a single solution.



Keysight provides comprehensive test case libraries that meet charging conformance and interoperability standards.



The SL1302A test case software enables customers to perform interoperability tests based on the GB/T 34657.1 standard.



It offers benefits such as automated EVSE interoperability testing for the charging standard GB/T and coverage of interoperability and conformance testing.



Furthermore, Keysight has added the portfolio of Dortmund, Germany-based verisco GmbH, which enables the company to significantly expand its EV charging solution offering.



Keysight is witnessing growth in both Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group segments.



Keysight is gaining from strong industry-wide growth. The company is witnessing solid adoption of its electronic design and test solutions. Strong demand for its solutions has been a key catalyst behind robust top-line growth. Moreover, the company has a strong pipeline of new business bookings.



Other prominent players in the industry include Advantest Corporation ATEYY, Camtek Ltd. CAMT and inTEST Corporation INTT.



Advantest delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 26.7%, on average.



Camtek pulled off a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 10%, on average.



inTEST has a long-term (three to five years) earnings growth expectation of 10%.

