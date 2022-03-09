Keysight (KEYS) Gets License for Developing 6G Technology

Keysight Technologies, Inc. KEYS has received the first Federal Communications Commission (“FCC”) Spectrum Horizons Experimental license for developing 6G technology in sub-Terahertz (THz) frequency bands, between 95 gigahertz (GHz) and 3 THz.



The license enables Keysight to develop state-of-the-art technology used by researchers and the industry to accelerate innovations that support data-intensive high-bandwidth applications and sensing.



Keysight is also the first company to secure FCC licenses above 246 GHz and 275.5 GHz. The access to spectrum in sub-THz frequencies allows 6G innovators to realize high data throughput speed and ultra-low latency.



The license enables Keysight to reinforce its commitment to 6G technology, which will allow innovators to pioneer across the future of communications systems. Keysight applied for the licenses to support 6G technology development while ensuring zero harmful interference to existing users.



The license grants follow Keysight’s participation in driving U.S. spectrum policy in consortia such as the mmWave Coalition, in which Keysight is a founding member.



Keysight takes an active role in several government-sponsored 6G initiatives globally. These are critical in generating momentum for technology that is likely to drive innovation for businesses and governments.



Keysight is witnessing growth in both Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group segments. The stock has gained 8.1% in the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 7%.



