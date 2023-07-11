Keysight (KEYS) Facilitates Digital Transformation of Clients

Keysight Technologies, Inc. KEYS, a leading provider of electronic design automation (EDA) software tools, is set to revolutionize the industry by introducing PathWave Design 2024. This latest suite of EDA software tools seeks to address the challenges faced by design organizations in the semiconductor and electronics industry.



With rising complexity and intense pressure to bring products to market quickly, design engineers are looking for solutions that streamline workflows, facilitate global collaboration and digitize development programs. PathWave Design 2024 offers a range of engineering productivity enhancements that empower design organizations to achieve these goals. One significant feature is the introduction of the Python API for EDA workflows. This API establishes an open ecosystem, enabling seamless integration with best-in-class simulators, platforms, data exchange and report-generation tools.



By interconnecting Keysight's EDA software with third-party partner tools, engineers can create custom-tailored automation workflows, leading to greater design verification efficiency and increased first-pass success rates. Additionally, Keysight offers professional consulting and customization services to expedite the development of automated workflows, further boosting productivity for PathWave Design 2024 customers.



Another key advantage of the new solution is its comprehensive IP and design data management capabilities. Keysight has integrated the former Cliosoft products into the software suite, providing engineers with a powerful and efficient platform. Keysight Design Data Management offers optimal file archiving, advanced revision control, disk storage optimization and seamless integration with other EDA vendors' tools. Keysight IP Management, on the other hand, facilitates efficient IP management, reuse and traceability, enabling engineers to organize, catalog and track valuable IPs across design projects. These integrated solutions empower design organizations to maximize productivity and make informed decisions throughout the entire IP lifecycle.



Simulation acceleration is another critical feature of PathWave Design 2024. By leveraging Keysight's Design Cloud, designers can achieve significant productivity gains, reducing simulation time by up to 80% for circuit and electromagnetic simulations. This cloud-based solution utilizes parallel computing across various hardware deployments, including private, public and hybrid clouds, enabling faster design cycles and reducing design risks. The latest release also introduces a new Design Cloud use-case, supporting electrothermal simulation for RF power amplifier design. This enhancement increases simulation accuracy, which is particularly crucial for emerging 5G and 6G applications.



By providing open and interoperable tool environments, Keysight addresses the pressing needs of design organizations to improve productivity, scale output and maximize return on investment. As design engineers embrace this innovative suite of tools, Keysight stands to benefit from increased adoption, positioning itself as a leading provider in the evolving landscape of electronic design automation.



Electronic devices form the fulcrum of Internet of Things (IoT) services, wireless devices, data centers and 5G technologies. The rapid adoption of these devices is increasing the demand for electronic testing equipment. Further, technological advancements in mobile communications, semiconductors and automotive markets are likely to drive growth. Moreover, the rising demand for power management applications is a key catalyst for Keysight. Sturdy efforts toward modifying the Internet infrastructure and the evolution of smart cars & autonomous-driving vehicles bode well for its growth.



Keysight’s efforts in emerging growth markets like IoT and high-speed data centers should aid its top line. Management’s focus on Automotive and Energy, and Aerospace and Defense domains augurs well for the long haul. The company is expected to benefit from the growing proliferation of electronic content in vehicles, momentum in space and satellite applications and rising adoption of driver-assistance systems globally.



It has gained 19.3% over the past year compared with the industry’s rise of 22.1%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Keysight currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Key Picks

InterDigital, Inc. IDCC, sporting a Zacks Rank #1, delivered an earnings surprise of 170.89%, on average, in the trailing four quarters. In the last reported quarter, it pulled off an earnings surprise of 579.03%. It has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 13.9%.



It is a pioneer in advanced mobile technologies that enables wireless communications and capabilities. The company engages in designing and developing a wide range of advanced technology solutions, which are used in digital cellular and wireless 3G, 4G and IEEE 802-related products and networks.



Akamai Technologies, Inc. AKAM, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), delivered an earnings surprise of 4.9%, on average, in the trailing four quarters. It has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 10%.



Akamai is a global provider of content delivery network and cloud infrastructure services. The company’s solutions accelerate and improve the delivery of content over the Internet, enabling faster response to requests for web pages, streaming of video & audio, business applications, etc. Akamai’s offerings are intended to reduce the impact of traffic congestion, bandwidth constraints and capacity limitations on customers.



Viasat Inc. VSAT, sporting a Zacks Rank #1, enjoys a leading position in the satellite and wireless communications market. Headquartered in Carlsbad, CA, it designs, develops and markets advanced digital satellite telecommunications and other wireless networking and signal processing equipment. The company serves its high-bandwidth, high-performance communications solutions to the public as well as military, enterprises and government enterprises.



Viasat is ramping up investments in the development of its revolutionary ViaSat-3 broadband communications platform, which will have nearly 10 times the bandwidth capacity of ViaSat-2. These satellites will be capable of covering one-third of the world, including all Americas.



Disclaimer: This article has been written with the assistance of Generative AI. However, the author has reviewed, revised, supplemented, and rewritten parts of this content to ensure its originality and the precision of the incorporated information.

