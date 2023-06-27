Keysight (KEYS) Boosts Samsung Foundry's Workflow Automation

Keysight Technologies, Inc. KEYS, a leading technology company specializing in electronic measurement solutions, has partnered with Samsung Foundry to revolutionize the workflow automation process. Through the adoption of Keysight's IC-CAP Model Generator (MG), Samsung Foundry aims to accelerate the creation of circuit libraries, a vital component of process design kits (PDKs) for their advanced radio frequency (RF) semiconductor process technologies.



The task of modeling industry-standard RF fin field-effect transistors (FinFET) is known for its complex and time-intensive nature, often involving massive amounts of data. With the implementation of the IC-CAP MG software framework, Samsung's RF modeling engineers can now efficiently organize large volumes of data, saving valuable time when extracting transistor models. The MG software takes charge of data management, simulation and display of multi-device simulations, enabling engineers to focus on creating and automating custom flows.



Powered by Python 3, the MG software is an integral part of Keysight's flagship modeling platform, PathWave Device Modeling (IC-CAP). This software seamlessly imports and organizes measured data and circuit netlists, accommodating various geometries and temperatures. Additionally, the software automatically generates and efficiently simulates RF trend plots based on user input, highlighting key figures of merit.



Through an intuitive and user-friendly interface, engineers have access to all the data, including trend plots, necessary for building custom extraction flows. The MG software facilitates efficient simulation and real-time tuning of multi-devices, incorporating complex RF sub-circuits and netlists that employ layout parasitic extraction files. Furthermore, the software framework encompasses model verification and report generation.



By streamlining data organization, simulation and display, this software solution enables engineers to dedicate more time and effort to the crucial task of RF modeling. With improved efficiency and accuracy, Samsung Foundry is poised to enhance its process design kits and accelerate the development and launch of innovative semiconductor products.



Electronic devices form the fulcrum of Internet of Things (IoT) services, wireless devices, data centers and 5G technologies. The rapid adoption of these devices is increasing the demand for electronic testing equipment. Further, technological advancements in mobile communications, semiconductors and automotive markets are likely to drive growth. Moreover, the rising demand for power management applications is a key catalyst for Keysight. Sturdy efforts toward modifying the Internet infrastructure and the evolution of smart cars & autonomous-driving vehicles bode well for its growth.



Keysight’s efforts in emerging growth markets like IoT and high-speed data centers should aid its top line. Particularly, management’s focus on Automotive and Energy, and Aerospace and Defense domains augurs well in the long haul. The company is expected to benefit from the growing proliferation of electronic content in vehicles, momentum in space and satellite applications and rising adoption of driver-assistance systems globally.



